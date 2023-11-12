Deputy Minister of Health in Gaza, Yousef Abu Al-Rish, said: “We expect the number to double by morning.”

The hospital announced that 39 infants were still there and that nurses were resorting to manual artificial respiration to keep them alive, while a doctor from Doctors Without Borders indicated that 17 patients were in the intensive care department.

Late Sunday evening, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the organization was able to communicate again with health workers at Al-Shifa Hospital in the northern Palestinian Gaza Strip.

Ghebreyesus added on the social media platform “X”: “Unfortunately, the hospital is out of service,” as reported by “Reuters.”

Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City is now in an extremely difficult situation. Above the Israeli siege imposed on it, it is subjected to repeated bombardment, and inside, patients are dying as a result of running out of fuel and medicine.

The hospital’s last generator ran out of fuel on Saturday, leading to the death of three premature babies and four other patients, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, and Al-Quds Hospital, another large hospital, announced they had suspended operations on Sunday.

Israel says that Hamas militants have set up command centers under and around these hospitals and that it wants to reach them to free about 200 hostages held by the movement since their surprise attack on Israel more than a month ago, while Hamas denies using the hospitals in this way.

The Israeli army reported that clashes took place in the vicinity of the hospital, but added, “There is no shooting in the hospital and there is no siege.”