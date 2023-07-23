The death toll from a massive landslide accident in the state of Maharashtra, in central-western India, rose to 27 on Sunday, while fifty people are still missing, the authorities announced.

Heavy monsoon rains swept away the hilly and forested region of Raigad, about 100 km from Bombay.

“We have counted 27 bodies so far and between 50 and 60 people are still missing, but there are many problems in the rescue work at the site,” said local official Yogesh Mahasi on Sunday.

The previous toll was talking about killing at least 16 people.

Mahasi said the small, isolated village is about five kilometers from the nearest road. “No heavy equipment can reach this site, we only have small machines and the bulk of the work has to be done manually,” he added.

The same source continued, “The heavy rains that did not stop in the region make the operation more difficult,” noting that he is not optimistic about the possibility of finding more survivors on the fourth day of the ongoing rescue operation.

Local media reported that entire families had died.

Since the start of the monsoon in India in early June, floods and landslides have killed scores of people in the country.