A new victim is added to the disaster of the collapse of Scampia. The woman died in hospital.

Another victim has been added to the list of deaths linked to the collapse of Scampia. We are referring to a 53-year-old woman, Patrizia Della Ragione, whose name is already known as the mother of the first victim, Roberto Abbruzzo.

Collapse of Scampia: Patrizia Della Ragione joins the victims of the disaster

Another bad news was given today, July 24, 2024. A new victim It adds to the two people who lost their lives as a result of the collapse of Scampia. She passed away from the affection of her loved ones Patricia of Reasona 53-year-old woman who had been hospitalized due to injuries sustained in the accident.

The victim had been admitted to the hospital Cardarelli of Naples following several traumas and very serious damage to her pelvis and spleen. Unfortunately, her conditions immediately appeared quite serious, but the doctors did not give up and did everything they could to save her life.

A great loss in the same family: the pain is indescribable

Unfortunately the loss of Patricia she joins that of other members of the family, who passed away a few hours before her. Among these we mention the woman’s son, Roberto Abruzzowho unfortunately was only 29 years old.

The same fate befell Patrizia’s niece, Margaret of Reasononly 35 years old. The young woman passed away following a cardiac arrest. The boy instead sacrificed himself to protect his family while several children belonging to the family are still hospitalized in serious conditions.

According to leaks, the pillar which held the balcony of the building in which this family lived. This is precisely why investigations are underway investigations times to understand what happened. Could something have been done to save these people’s lives?