Diego Montalbán was paralyzed in “At the bottom there is room”. The chef had a fit after finding out that he was being unfaithful to Francesca with the biggest villain of the América Televisión series, Claudia Plains, whom he met under the identity of Victoria. As you remember, the antagonist made him believe that she was a big fan of hers and little by little they began to have an extramarital affair, until she told him that she had a terminal illness.

Diego donated US$1 million to her, but Victoria finally ‘died’. Now that Montalbán has been paralyzed in the body, in a scene from the preview for the next chapter of “AFHS”, we see that the villain is going to look for him and expose his true face. “Hello, imbé ***”, she is heard saying in the tense sequence. VIDEO: America TV

#death #AFHS #Claudia #reveals #Diego #tense #scene #stupid