“At the bottom there is room” left several bombs in its chapter 219, but terrible surprises are still coming for episode 220. The recently published advance anticipates the death of one of the most beloved characters of this season and everything would be a prank of Claudia Plains to finish off his enemies in the América Televisión series. Fans fear the worst and are even saying goodbye, since there is not much hope that the outlook will improve. Who is it and what will happen? Next, we tell you more details.

YOU CAN SEE: “AFHS”: Francesca distracted Diego and prevented him from seeing Alessia’s kiss with Jimmy, what did she do?

Claudia Llanos continues with her revenge against Mike in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

YOU CAN SEE: Artificial intelligence reached “There is room at the bottom”: Joel looks for a new phrase of war and is disappointed

The “AFHS” character that Claudia Llanos would kill

As we know, Claudia Plains different people with more than one identity have appeared before. For example, before Diego Montalbán he used the name Victoriawhile with Macarena he posed as Beatriz Bermejo, a young art lover who works, curiously, in the same gallery as the blonde-haired girl. What is her desire to get closer to the chef’s sister? Possibly blackmail Mike Miller.

According to a new preview, the ‘Shark Look’ will suggest to ‘Maca’ that they go on a trip together, but the face that the villain makes denotes that she is hatching a fatal plan. Fans are already pointing to a potential death and are even leaving a farewell message: “Fly high”, “It was nice to meet you”, “Macarena’s little trip will be straight to heaven”, “Macarena already left” and “RIP Macarena” are some of the comments they have left on TikTok.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: what are the real ages of Laia and Cristóbal and how many years are they apart?

YOU CAN SEE: “Al fondo hay sitio” with Franco Iza: who are the famous parents of the popular Javier and what do they do?

SEE “In the background there is room” LIVE

If you want to enjoy the series “Al fondo hay sitio”, you have the opportunity to watch it from Monday to Friday at 8:40 pm on the América TV channel. Simply tune to the open signal of the channel after the “EEG” program.

It is important that you are aware that you have the possibility of enjoying the series “Al fondo hay sitio” completely free of charge, in real time and through the Internet. To do so, you just need to access the official website of América TVGO, an online streaming platform that provides you with full episodes of previous seasons.

#death #AFHS #Claudia #Llanos #chooses #victim #fans #explode #Fly #high