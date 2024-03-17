By: José María Gaxiola, Director of El Trocadero CAADES

He Nogales Tax Corridor stands out as one of the main customs trade ports from the country. Its uniqueness lies in the marked variation in volumes of truck traffic between the seasons of the year. This characteristic is widely recognized and is related to seasonal shipments of fresh products from Mexico.

During the winter months, which are the peak season for fresh produce, the average number of crossings loaded trucks exceeds 30,000, compared to just over 10,000 monthly crossings during the summer months. These figures reflect the seasonal dynamics and the importance of border trade in this region.

To contextualize, at the end of the MX15 highway heading from south to north, in the final stretch of 12.14 km, we find the Nogales III Customs Office and the Fiscal Corridor, where a toll booth is located. This strategic point is crucial for the flow of goods and people between Mexico and the United States.

Nogales occupies 6th place in truck crossings between ports of entry to the US. Agricultural companies, maquiladoras, transporters and individuals from both countries are required to pay the toll to cross through the Nogales fiscal corridor.

Given the importance of this Border Port, the US government invested more than 184 million dollars, which was allocated to the infrastructure and modernization of the Mariposa port. These funds came from taxes collected from American citizens.

However, on the Mexican side of the border, in 1998, the decision was made to concession the port to the company Vías Concesionadas del Norte SA de CV for a period of 30 years (until 2028). The promise was that the corridor would be on par with the Mariposa highway section in Nogales, Arizona, since both were conceived as modern and efficient border crossings and in accordance with the needs of users. This dealership did not meet the expectations raised, since this section of the Mexican side has been in constant deterioration.

To address this situation, the federal government took measures since October last year. Exercising its constitutional powers, it collaborated closely with the SCT and recently authorized the granting of rights to a Variable Capital Investment Promotion Company (SAPI).

The company Operadora de Caminos Carreteros NOGAMEX SA de CV recently assumed the role of awardee of the contract before the SCT, becoming the new concessionaire operator of the Nogales Fiscal Corridor. This step can mean progress towards efficiency and improvement of conditions for international trade in the region, benefiting both the state of Sonora and the northwest region, as well as the country as a whole.

