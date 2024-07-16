We are just a short time away from the UCM return to relevance, this with the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverinea film that will bring us both characters from different universes to fulfill a common goal, and that is that they were prohibited from appearing together The Avengers on the issue of film rights with FOX. However, as Disney has purchased the latter, there is no longer a problem in having its respective integration into the multiverse.

The footage includes a confirmed look at Lady Deadpool of Marvel but also the many variants of Wade that are making their way from the page to the screen. While there is a better look at the character, it is still unclear who is playing Lady Deadpool in the MCU. with all the variants that exist in canon, it has infinite potential to be leveraged.

You can see it here:

Something that draws a lot of attention in the video material is the fact that, in the pure style of breaking the fourth wall, a child emphasizes the appearance of Wolverineand the answer of Deadpool is to confirm that Disney It was bought back and it’s back, but it’s going to be there for the next 90 years. This is reminiscent of the decisions the company has made to retain the original or most popular actors of a certain character, even though they are no longer old enough to play action roles.

Remember that Deadpool & Wolverine It premieres on July 25th On cinemas.

Via: screenrant

Author’s note: Hopefully the film will live up to expectations, given that this is the only MCU material Disney is releasing in theaters this year. We’ll also get the Agatha series, but I don’t think it’s going to shine too much.