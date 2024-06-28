Many fans are hoping that Deadpool & Wolverine show us multiple cameos from the Fox movies. Although we had no confirmation of this until now, today a new trailer for this film has been released, which confirms something that the public was expecting to see, a rematch between two classic X-Men characters.

Today a new preview of Deadpool & Wolverinewhich shows us the return of Sabertooth, who comes back to life thanks to the interpretation of Tyler Manesame actor who played this character in the film X Men from the year 2000. In this way, we can see the long-awaited rematch between Sabertooth and Wolverine.

Let us remember that in the comics, Sabertooth and Wolverine are mortal enemies, something that was also represented in the animated series of the 90s, although this was not effectively illustrated in the Fox films. In this way, many hope that Deadpool & Wolverine finally shows us this rivalry on the big screen in an effective way.

Along with Sabertooth, fans have spotted multiple classic X-Men characters in previous trailers for the film, so it’s clear that references to the Fox films will be quite common. We remind you that Deadpool & Wolverine will hit movie theaters on July 25, 2025. In related topics, will Taylor Swift appear in this film? Likewise, Marvel Studios boss confirms theory about Fantastic Four.

Author’s Note:

There is still much we do not know about Deadpool & Wolverinebut this trailer makes it clear that many of fans’ dreams will come true thanks to Ryan Reynolds. It’ll be interesting to see what other classic cameos we’ll get a chance to see.

Via: Deadpool & Wolverine