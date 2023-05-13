KJust ahead of planned talks on a permanent peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, deadly clashes erupted at the border for the second straight day on Friday. The Armenian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that one soldier was killed in Azerbaijani attacks on Armenian positions. Two others were injured. The Defense Ministry in Azerbaijan said Armenian forces opened fire.

According to the Armenian Ministry, the fighting has now subsided. Earlier it said that Azerbaijani forces had violated the ceasefire “in the direction of Sotk” by using drones and opening fire with heavy weapons on Armenian positions near the village of Kut in Gegharkunik province.

An Azerbaijani soldier was killed in gunfire at the border on Thursday and four Armenian military personnel were injured.

EU mediated peace talks

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev are scheduled to meet in Brussels on Sunday. According to EU Council President Charles Michel, the peace talks mediated by the EU are intended to help “promote stability in the South Caucasus and normalization between the two countries”.

Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan on Thursday of wanting to “undermine the talks”. There is only a “very small” chance that a peace agreement with Azerbaijan will be signed at the meeting.

Only last week, representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan met near the US capital Washington for talks brokered by the US. After the meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke of “tangible progress towards a “lasting peace agreement”.







The two Caucasus republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been fighting over the border region of Nagorno-Karabakh since the collapse of the Soviet Union and have already fought two wars over the area. After recent fighting that left more than 6,500 dead in 2020, Russia brokered a ceasefire agreement that forced Armenia to give up large areas. Nevertheless, there are always deadly skirmishes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.