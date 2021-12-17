Home page world

From: Clara Marie Tietze

While the vaccination rate in Germany is increasing only very slightly, many hopes are placed on the vaccines from Novavax and Valneva.

Munich – At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, numerous virologists predicted: Before a vaccine is on the market, the situation will hardly improve. Several vaccines have now been approved in Germany for almost a year, but the nationwide vaccination rate is just 70 percent. Some unvaccinated people argue that they only want to be vaccinated with the traditional method of a dead vaccine. Two such vaccines are now about to be approved in the EU and the stock exchange is pleased.

Because although the vaccines will probably only be approved in the coming year, the shares of the US manufacturer Novavax and the French pharmaceutical company Valneva rose significantly. The Novavax share alone has risen by almost 1,350 percent since the beginning of the pandemic. In 2021 the share gained 65 percent.

Novavax and Valneva: Inactivated vaccines shortly before approval

Novavax: dead vaccine or maybe not? The vaccine from the US manufacturer Novavax is often incorrectly referred to as a dead vaccine in the public debate. However, this is actually a protein-based vaccine. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach explains on Twitter that Novavax is not a dead vaccine, “but because so many unvaccinated people only want dead vaccine, for whatever reason, Novavax that is available soon will be referred to as such.” You can read a more detailed explanation of the background and mode of action of the recombinant protein vaccine from Novavax here.

The Valneva share could not soar as extreme as the counterparty from the USA, but has recorded a proud increase of almost 750 percent since the beginning of the pandemic. In a year-on-year comparison of 2021, however, the French vaccine Novavax beats a huge margin: Valneva was able to generate an increase of a whopping 205 percent.

Stock values ​​skyrocket: Novavax and Valneva shortly before approval

Both pharmaceutical companies could expand this growth in the coming year with the approval of their vaccines. Both companies plan to deliver billions of doses of vaccine. With nearly $ 2.6 billion in pre-tax profits and $ 4.8 million in sales, Novavax would turn over almost four times as much money as it did this year. Valneva also expects a much higher turnover in the coming year: this is to be increased from 103 million euros to 540 million euros. Of this, just under 177 million euros should remain in pre-tax profit.

What can thwart the two companies, however: At Novavax there is currently a lack of production and Valneva is having problems with the effectiveness of its third vaccination. The French manufacturer explains the recently attested poorer effectiveness of the booster vaccination with an inadequate study design. It remains to be seen whether the two companies can make improvements quickly enough.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is spreading ever more rapidly, is also currently causing concern. A doctor now explains the dangers.