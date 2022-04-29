The Russian Army has continued its offensive in the east and south of Ukraine in the last 24 hours, although with fewer attacks than in previous days, while the siege of the Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol continueswhich is practically under control.

In addition, it was reported at least one person killed in Russian attack on kyivthe Ukrainian capital, during the visit of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

As explained by the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko, on Telegram, rescuers “found a body” when collecting debris in the affected area, near the city center.

Four people were injured and are hospitalized, he said in another message, adding that in total more than 100 Kievans have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion two months ago.

For its part, Russia confirmed the attack and clarified that it was carried out with high-precision weapons. “Russian forces destroyed with long-range high-precision weapons the workshops of the space company Artiom in the city of kyiv“said the Russian Defense Ministry.

Siege of the Azovstal steel plant

“The Russian enemy continues to conduct offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone to defeat the (Ukrainian) Joint Forces, establish full control over the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions and maintain the land route to occupied Crimea.“, assured the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to local agencies.

Donetsk and Lugansk are two pro-Russian regions that declared their independence as republics and were recognized by Moscow days before the start of the invasion of the country.

President of Ukraine visiting soldiers in Donetsk war zone against Russian separatists. Photo: EPA/Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

The Klemlin’s strategy in Ukraine in recent days involves trying to control both regions from neighboring Kharkov, which is suffering heavy bombardment, especially its capital and the city of Izium. It is about establishing a corridor between this area, known as Donbas, and the Crimean peninsula, in the Black Sea, occupied by the Russians since 2014.

According to the military part, in the Jersón region there were explosions and bombardments. Russian troops try to take control of towns and villages by resorting to threats and kidnapping. The situation in the region is difficult and tense. In the Lugansk region, the situation remains tense. During the day Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Hirske and Pryvillia were shelled.

In each of these cities and towns there is damage to houses and farm buildings, with no civilian casualties. And in Donetsk there was shelling along the entire front line: Russian troops deploy Grad multiple rocket launchers, artillery, mortars, aircraft, and missiles.

On the night of Thursday, April 28, there was a missile attack on the outskirts of Kramatorsk. However, the “Russian invaders did not conduct active offensive operations in the Izium direction (in the Kharkov region). Their main efforts were focused on reconnaissance, identifying Ukrainian defensive positions and their destruction by artillery fire.”

Russian occupation authorities continue to restrict movement and detain local residents

Izium had been an area especially punished by the Russian offensive in recent days. Russian occupation forces continue the siege of Ukrainian units in Mariupol, around the Azovstal plantwhere according to the authorities, half a thousand soldiers of the Azov regiment, which is part of the Ukrainian army, and a thousand civilians are taking refuge.

On the other hand, the Russian army, which began the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, had stopped bombing the city of kyiv and its surroundings in recent weeks, but this Thursday it did so again, although it caused no fatalities.

In the “temporarily occupied” territories, Russian occupation authorities continue to restrict the movement and arrest of local residents and block humanitarian aid goods moving through the territory of Ukraine“, emphasize the military.

In the war report it is also denounced that “Russian occupiers are stealing from local farmers. For example, more than 60 tons of wheat were stolen from an agricultural facility in the city of Kamianka-Dniprovska, along with the trucks that were in the area.“.

According to kyiv, the Ukrainians shot down fifteen air targets over the last day, including one fighter jet, five cruise missiles and nine drones.

EFE and AFP