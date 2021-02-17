This Wednesday a new day of massive protests took place in Myanmar against the coup d’état on February 1. The most massive demonstration took place in Rangoon, the former capital of the country, where thousands of protesters, especially young people, challenged the military junta, which claimed to have the favor of the population.

New day of mass protests in Myanmar. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Rangoon and other cities in the country this Wednesday, February 17, to protest against the coup on February 7. The protesters abandoned taxis, pedicabs, private vehicles and even a bus to block the streets of the old capital and thus make it difficult for military vehicles to pass.

This movement was also intended to make it difficult for citizens to access their jobs as part of a strike promoted to block the Administration. Under the slogan “We will never kneel before the boots of the military” or “Free our leader”, the protesters also called for the release of the deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who faces several accusations in a process described as “secret ”.

Third night without Internet

The protesters again made a show of force after three consecutive nights without internet, a movement that, together with the fear of the army’s repression, had led to a decrease in participation in the protests in recent days. The military also maintain restrictions on access to social networks.

Protesters hold up posters during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 17, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer REUTERS – STRINGER

“Despite the fact that I was sick from having been out in the sun for several days due to the protests, a friend reminded me that attendance was falling in the last two days so this morning I got up at 6 AM and here I am . We need to show the world that we are strong, “a person attending the protest near the University of Rangoon explained to Efe.

The demonstrations were generally peaceful, although Reuters reported that police fired rubber bullets at those present. The UN Special Rapporteur for the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, had previously expressed concern about this.

In a statement, he claimed to have received “reports of soldiers being transported at least to Rangoon from peripheral regions.” “In the past, these troop movements preceded large-scale killings, disappearances and arrests,” he recalled while urging the junta to respect the right to demonstrate peacefully.

Leader Aung San Suu Kiy, defenseless in “secret” trial

One of the main requests of the protesters is the release of the deposed leader Aung Suu Kiy, who since yesterday has been facing new charges for violating a law on natural disasters by Covid-19. After her arrest by the army, she had already been accused of importing illegal mobile devices. His lawyer denounced the impossibility of defense in the trial.

Protest against the military coup, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 15. © Reuters

“I am not allowed to enter the court because I have not been recognized as Ms. Suu’s defender. She still does not have a legal defense,” the lawyer for the Nobel Peace Prize winner, Khin Maung Zaw, told EFE today.

For his part, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, denounced that the charges against Suu Kyi are “fabricated” by the military and that they are “a clear violation of human rights”.

Since the military uprising, at least 452 people have been arrested, including activists, artists, members of Parliament and people linked to Suu Kyi’s party, the National League for Democracy.

With Reuters and EFE.