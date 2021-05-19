With marches and concentrations in which artistic activities were mixed, several cities of Colombia were the scene this Wednesday of a new day of protests against the government to demand changes in its policies.

Meanwhile, a new round of dialogue between the government of Iván Duque and the leaders of the protests.

At the same time, Congress file this same wednesday the controversial health reform bill, one of the main demands of the protesters in the protests that have been shaking the country for 22 days.

The initiative, which had been presented by the right-wing Radical Change party, was shelved by a large majority in the committees of the Senate and the House of Representatives in charge of its study.

“In Congress we have just sunk the health reform. A victory for citizen mobilization, organization and persistent demands from the sector,” wrote on social networks the representative to the Chamber Jorge Gómez Gallego, of the left-wing Dignidad party .

Although the government called for dialogue, it is unable to satisfy the social movements. Photo: EFE

The congressional decision was greeted with applause for protesters gathered in the Plaza de Bolívar, in the center of Bogotá, as they consider that this is an achievement of the movement. Health reform it meant a higher degree of privatization in that system.

This day of protests was called by the National Unemployment Committee in which unions, social organizations and teachers converge who ask the Duque government a wide range of demands.

In response to a government call for dialogue, the parties have already had two meetings in Bogotá and the third meeting is scheduled for this Thursday.

Police violence

The government and the Unemployment Committee remain divided over the excesses of the police denounced by local and international organizations, amid a flood of videos that apparently compromise agents.

According to social organizations such as Temblores, the violence in the marches led to 43 homicides “presumably by the Police.”

Duque has focused on ensuring the clearance of blocked roads that causes shortages at some points, especially in the southwest of the country.

At the same time, it launched offers so that the next semester young people have free access to university and obtain housing loans.

In Bogotá, Cali, Medellín and other parts of the country, mobilizations that demand more solidarity policies advanced, before the economic crisis that brought the pandemic and severely punishes young people especially.

A poster against President Iván Duque, in this Wednesday’s march in Medellín. Colombia. Photo: EFE

In the Plaza Bolívar of the capital, the center of the country’s political power, in the midst of music and harangues against President Duque, the protesters staged samples of native music and dances.

In Cali, no riot squad

In Cali, capital of the agro-industrial department of Valle del Cauca, and the city that has suffered the most from the violence of the vandals, the protests this Wednesday began without setbacks.

Mayor Jorge Iván Ospina confirmed that the agents of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (Esmad) of the Police would not be present at the marches and that, instead, social managers would attend who, in case of conflict, would act as mediators.

Ospina asked on Tuesday the resignation of his entire cabinet Well, as he said on social networks “these are moments that demand real transformations, expansion of capacities and recovery of trust” and he considered that “the greatest challenge” is to provide “a national solution to demands with guarantees.”

In Medellín, capital of the department of Antioquia, the marches also began peacefully. In that city the indigenous march whose representatives met with Mayor Daniel Quintero to present their demands.

In Cartagena and Barranquilla, the two main cities in the Caribbean, the marches started without any excesses, although there were traffic jams in some avenues.

Source: EFE and AFP

CB