An incidence early this Sunday in the infrastructure between the Garraf and Sitges stations, in Barcelona, ​​which has been repaired around 12.00 noon, has caused delays in five Rodalies linesthe South R2, the R14, the R15, the R16 and the R17.

As reported by Rodalies, the circulation It has been restored from noonwhen technicians of Adif They have repaired the infrastructure between both stations.

That is why, progressively, they have started Recover frequencies and the usual hours.

Due to this incidence, trains have circulated during the morning of this Sunday with 15 -minute delays on average between the Garraf and Sitges stations.

In addition, the convoys who approached this section They have remained detained And they have increased their travel time, according to Rodalies.