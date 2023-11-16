Home page World

Will your relationship last a long time or not. The so-called “bird test” is intended to answer this question – but how reliable is it?

Munich – People in a relationship can be unsure about whether the partnership has a future. A TikTok-Trend, called “Bird Test”, is intended to clarify this question using simple methods.

Viral TikTok trend: “Bird Test” reveals how stable a relationship is

On TikTok, a user is amazed at how few people actually know about the so-called “Bird Test”. As she shares in her video on TikTok, this test can predict whether a relationship will last or not.

“I base everything on the Bird test because it just never fails,” she says. The test is designed for romantic relationships, but can supposedly also show whether friendships will last.

She then reveals how the Bird Test finds out whether a relationship has a future. “If you say something that is apparently irrelevant, you have to pay attention to how your partner, friend or family member reacts to it.” It is a good sign if the other person is interested even though it is about something seemingly irrelevant. However, if the other person reacts with dislike or is not interested in what is being said, the relationship is not in a good light, according to the TikToker. The dating code “The Ick” also went viral on TikTok.

Trend on TikTok gets millions of clicks: This is how the Bird Test works

TikToker Lyss Lyss wants to use an example to show how testers should best proceed. “I met a girl once and we went to Starbucks together. As we were sitting at a table I looked outside and saw a woodpecker in a tree and said ‘oh there’s a woodpecker in the tree’. The girl turned around so quickly and asked me where the woodpecker was.” She goes on to say that over the next ten minutes the two women watched the woodpecker hacking at the tree and googled fun facts about it.

So if the other person had shown no interest in the bird, they would not have passed the bird test. But since she was really enthusiastic about it, she passed it. According to her own statements, the TikToker is still close friends with the other woman – thanks to the Bird test. The video has already been viewed over 4.6 million times in a very short time. However, other TikTok users were rather skeptical and made fun of the bird test: “My mother didn’t pass the bird test, so I had to disown her,” joked one user. Videos of employees resigning live are also viewed millions of times.