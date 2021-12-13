Deputy Chairman of the Free Democratic Party faction in the German Bundestag, foreign policy expert Alexander Graf Lambsdorff announced new terms for the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, reports TASS…

During an online speech, the politician said that in case of a positive decision on the certification of the gas pipeline, it will be connected to the European gas distribution network no earlier than September 2022. “So this issue is not relevant today,” said Lambsdorff.

According to the parliamentarian, the Free Democratic Party, which has formed a ruling coalition with the Social Democratic Party, is fully committed to the coalition agreement on this issue. It is known that the document does not specifically mention Nord Stream 2, but emphasizes the supremacy of common European standards in the matter of energy projects. Lambsdorff urged to wait for the verdict of the Federal Network Agency of Germany and the European Commission – the two bodies that should decide the fate of the pipeline certification.

On December 13, German Foreign Minister, Soyuz 90 / Greens party co-chair Annalena Berbock announced that Nord Stream 2 cannot be approved at the moment because it does not meet the requirements of European legislation. She later clarified that she was referring to the decision of the EU regulator made in November, according to which the Nord Stream 2 AG gas pipeline operator can be certified as independent after completing the creation of a subsidiary in Germany for the German part of the pipeline. According to the EU directive, one company does not have the right to own a gas pipeline and supply gas through it in full.