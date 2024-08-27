New date with Nvidia and its power to move the market: 240 billion at stake

These are not just any other company’s results. The quarterly accounts presented this Wednesday by the American technology company Nvidia represent The most reliable examination of the state of artificial intelligenceand probably one of the best clues as to whether current market valuations, with Wall Street hovering around all-time highs, are reasonable or have become too inflated.

Behind him yes I wantby Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, to lower interest rates in September The announcement made last Friday, investors are looking for new summer joys. Nvidia shot up 16% and 9% after beating analysts’ expectations in the last two quarters, so if the trend continues, there would be new fuel to continue rising beyond historical highs, as well as to silence, at least momentarily, the voices that say that the stock market is expensive. This warning became especially evident with the correction of last August 5, when an express correction put investors on guard against a possible over-complacency in the market.

Valued at almost three trillion euros, Nvidia is the second largest listed company in the world, behind only Apple and slightly above Microsoft. At a time when technology giants are taking on dimensions never seen before, stock market indices now guarantee less diversification and are more sensitive to the actions of a handful of firms. According to Citi analysts, a 9% movement similar to that experienced by Nvidia after its May results would mean a change for the S&P 500, up or down, of about 60 basis points, which translates into a potential creation or destruction of value close to 270 billion dollars (about 240 billion euros).

But the impact goes much further, as Dave Mazza, CEO of Roundhill Investments, explains. “Not only does Nvidia have a huge weight in the indices, it also largely controls the AI ​​narrative, which has largely been responsible for driving the market to record highs.” That is, since Nvidia is a direct beneficiary of the spending that thousands of companies are undertaking to build their own AI infrastructures, a failure would send a very negative signal, with a direct impact on the mood of investors, by introducing a possible overshoot into the debate.

The expectations for the Santa Clara, California-based company are very high. So much so that a stock market crash does not necessarily mean bad results, but only that they are not good enough. On average, analysts predict a 140% increase in profits in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, and that revenues will more than double. That has not been an obstacle so far: Nvidia shares rose 239% in 2023and so far this year they have accumulated a revaluation of more than 150%, to the point that around 27% of the S&P500’s gains are due to their good performance, a contribution to the rally greater than that of any other company.

Its relevance is such that there are those in the market who give it more value. as explained by Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidiaand above all, to the numbers it shows, rather than to Jerome Powell’s comments at last week’s Jackson Hole central bankers’ conclave. “Any guidance on future order flow will be key as a further catalyst for action, as well as the potential impact of a delay in new chips, which is currently expected to last between six and eight weeks,” says Jean-Paul van Oudheusden, market analyst at eToro.

On the hunt for Apple

With electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla falling behind on the list of the world’s largest listed companies, and therefore falling out of the so-called Magnificent Seven, Nvidia’s accounts will also serve to take stock of the results season for this select group. Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and Tesla itself disappointed the market, while Apple and Meta (the owner of Facebook) delivered.