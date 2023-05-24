Regardless of what may happen between now and May 31, the three ahomenses priistas who aspire to the state leadership of the tricolor Marco Antonio Osuna Moreno, Álvaro Ruelas Echave and Bernardino Antelo Esper, have shown their intentions to register in the defined process of direct consultation with the base. Ruelas Echave and Antelo Esper have done so endorsing the call and supporting the party’s national president, Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, but Osuna Moreno calling him a “coward” and describing the announcement of “untidy and authoritarian”. However, this one, known as “All Terrain”, still intends to register although it is highly possible that “they will bring it round and round” to meet the requirements.

some did note that the call of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya that the deputies and their officials not be ready with the presidential caps Brunette it is for everyone except local legislators Ambrocio Chávez, Cecilia Covarrubias, and federal representative Ana Ayala. Ambrocio Chávez, they say, has the endorsement to support the morenista presidential project of the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López. This infers that there is already a definition for it. It was not for nothing that Ambrocio Chávez was promoted to remain as state coordinator of the project in Sinaloa for the Secretary of the Interior, displacing the president of the Sinaloense Party, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda.

Let’s see if now if the commitment is fulfilled that within a month the Comprehensive Hospital of Valle del Carrizo it will be ready to operate as it should be in the attention to the inhabitants of that region. At least yesterday the Secretary of Health in Sinaloa, Cuitláhuac González, toured the facilities where reconstruction work is being carried out. This one day after having painted a gloomy picture in some hospitals from past six-year terms that are a bottomless pit. The one from El Carrizo continues to invest resources, this time 23 million pesos. But that’s how they have been since this Morenista government began.

The Secretary Genaro García Castro does not want the departure of HAPPENS of the garbage collection service in the private sector caught them off base. Once the businessmen refused to postpone his retirement, which will take place on the 28th of this month, García Castro moved the cabinet to draw up a strategy so that the service in that sector does not fail. Goodness.

General manager of the japama, Bernardo Cárdenas, washed his hands of placing the labels in the homes of delinquent users. He came out with that it was an error of those who collect because the labeling was that they put it in the official letter that was extended to the debtors, which is going to be done. For Cárdenas, the matter is clarified with the mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros, who when he found out what was being done he ordered that those legends that were pasted in front of the houses be removed. It will be known if there is no trouble to get into the trades.