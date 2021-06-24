Initially, the fight was scheduled for July 17. According to Scott Rudman, CEO of Glory Kickboxing, the reason for the move is due to the fact that the public is welcome again. “At the end of last week we were told that instead of 400 to 700 fans we can now welcome between 15,000 and 30,000 spectators at the event,” he said in an exclusive interview. Martial Arts Info .

Rudman does state that some matters, such as permits, still need to be arranged. Hari did suffer a minor injury to his nose during a training session, but according to Glory that is certainly not the reason for the postponement. ,,We want everything to go well and not everything can be arranged before July 17th. We have to make a lot of adjustments and September is a better date. Everyone will be back from vacation by then and the Formula 1 will also be in Zandvoort on 5 September. It will be a great sports weekend.”