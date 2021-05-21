D.he completion of the Brenner Base Tunnel between Austria and Italy is delayed further. A realistic date for commissioning is now 2032, announced the Brenner base tunnel company BBT SE on Friday.

“Even with the best of planning, the complexity of this bilateral infrastructure project harbors many imponderables,” it said. Most recently, the opening of the longest railway tunnel in the world, at 64 kilometers, was planned for 2030. The tunnel is intended to reduce the freight traffic on the Brenner Pass, many of which come from Germany.

According to BBT, 140 kilometers of the 230 kilometers of tunnels envisaged in the project have so far been built in Austria and Italy. Of this, 48 ​​kilometers were accounted for by the main tunnel, 52 kilometers by exploratory tunnels and 40 kilometers by other tunnel structures.