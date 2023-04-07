Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun, Bona Hyun, and Lucas Maier

Russia suffers heavy losses in the Ukraine war. Many Wagner mercenaries are also affected. Prigozhin takes it easy. The news ticker.

Update from April 7, 7:50 a.m.: According to the General Staff of Ukraine, Russia has lost more than 177,000 soldiers in the Ukraine war. According to the latest report from the General Staff, 3,633 Russian tanks have also been destroyed so far.

Russian casualties (as of April 7, 2023)

Soldiers: about 177,110 (+480),

about 177,110 (+480), Tank: 3,633 (+2) units,

3,633 (+2) units, Armored Fighting Vehicles 7,016 (+3) units,

7,016 (+3) units, Artillery Systems: 2,722 (+8) units,

2,722 (+8) units, Multiple Rocket Launcher: 533 (+1)

533 (+1) Air Defense Equipment: ​281 (+0) units,

​281 (+0) units, planes: 306 (+0) units,

306 (+0) units, Helicopter: 292 (+0) units,

292 (+0) units, Operational-tactical level UAVs: 2,291 (+4) units,

2,291 (+4) units, cruise missiles: 911 (+0),

911 (+0), ships/boats 18 (+0) units,

18 (+0) units, Automotive Equipment and Tank Trucks: 5,587 (+13) units,

5,587 (+13) units, Special equipment: 304 (+2) units.

304 (+2) units. Source: General Staff of Ukraine (not independently verifiable)

Update from April 7, 6:25 a.m.: Secret documents about US and NATO plans to support the Ukrainian military ahead of a planned offensive against Russia have surfaced online. That reported the New York Times citing US government officials. The US Department of Defense is therefore investigating who is behind the publication, it said. However, according to analysts, the content of the documents appears to have been altered in a way that could indicate a disinformation campaign from Russia, the report said.

Ukraine War: Russia is said to have lost more than 177,000 soldiers. (Archive image) © Roman Chop/dpa

Ukraine war: Wagner boss Prigoschin takes the losses of his soldiers calmly: “Cemetery is growing”

Update from April 6, 10:51 p.m.: According to Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, the embattled city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine could be conquered “in three to four weeks”. He wrote this on Thursday on his Telegram channel. Only a few days earlier he had claimed to have taken the city. From the Russian point of view, it is still important to cut the supply lines of the Ukrainian defenders. Only then can one go from several directions to the conquest and “destruction of key military objects” in the city center.

“Yes, it (the cemetery) is growing,” Prigozhin said on Thursday against the background of dozens of graves of his mercenaries. “One day this cemetery should become a memorial for future generations,” he said. His troops have suffered heavy casualties near Bakhmut in recent weeks. Most of Bakhmut and parts of the center are already under Russian control. However, the Ukrainian units have entrenched themselves in the western part of the city.

Update from April 6th, 9:00 p.m.: The Europeans are urging China’s head of state Xi Jinping to use his influence over Russia instead. French President Emmanuel Macron told Xi he knew he could be counted on to talk sense into Russia. So far, China has not even condemned the illegal war in Ukraine.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference in the evening that she had warned China about arms deliveries to Russia. This is against international law and would seriously damage EU-China relations. On Wednesday (April 5), Xi Jinping received Macron in Beijing with von der Leyen.

Ukraine war: New details about Putin’s special unit revealed

Update from April 6th, 6:45 p.m.: A leaked Russian document gives glimpses of Vladimir Putin’s “Storm Z” unit. A Ukrainian military officer analyzed a Russian document on Twitter under the pseudonym “Tatarigami_UA”. The unit should be able to conduct combat operations in cities or settlements, as well as in areas with difficult geographical conditions, it said. As part of their duties, it may also be necessary to use artillery fire and air support, Tatarigami said.

War in Ukraine: Kiev is planning the big counter-offensive: “Only three to five people” know about it

First report from April 6th, 5 p.m.: Moscow/Kiev – For some time there has been speculation about a “spring offensive” by the Ukrainian army. Kyiv has been keeping a low profile so far – at least for the most part. “No more than three to five people in the world” would know about Ukraine’s plans, said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Danilov explained this in an interview with the broadcaster Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty). When and where the counter-offensive will start, he cannot reveal. At the same time, he warned that “when people make certain statements”, there are often “untruths” behind them. However, Danilov assured that Ukrainians will know as soon as “everything starts”.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a self-propelled howitzer at Russian positions near Bakhmut. (Archive photo) © LIBKOS/dpa

News about the Ukraine war: Crimean offensive could result in the use of nuclear weapons

As Andriy Sybiha, deputy chief of the Ukrainian presidential office, told the Financial Times declared that in the event of a successful counter-offensive, they would even be prepared to start new negotiations. “When we reach our strategic goals on the battlefield and the administrative boundaries of the Crimea we are ready to open the diplomatic side and discuss the matter,” Andriy Sybiha said on Thursday (April 6).

The advisor to the presidential office, Mykhailo Podoliak, however, made it clear that the talks were not about territorial concessions. “Real Negotiations” with Moscow could only happen after the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, he insisted on Kiev’s well-known position.

However, western military experts fear that attempts to conquer Crimea could lead to a significant escalation of the war and could even provoke Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons, since Moscow regards the strategically important peninsula as its own territory. The nuclear power had always emphasized that it would defend Crimea with all the means at its disposal. (talk with agencies)