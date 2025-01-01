It shines so brightly that even an amateur astronomer can see it in the sky from his rooftop, as if it were just another star. But 3C 273 is not a star, but a group of hundreds of millions of them, a distant galaxy with a huge black hole at its center that devours matter at a devilish rate. The ‘monster’ is so active that, before falling into it, the captured matter rotates around it at almost the speed of light, and in doing so it is excited to the point of emitting a large jet of radiation that shines with the intensity of billions of soles. Therefore, the object is easily visible even at a distance of 2.5 billion light years that separate it from Earth. 3C 273, in fact, holds the record for being the most distant object that can be seen from here through a domestic telescope.

When it was discovered in 1963 by Dutch astronomer Maarten Schmidt, the nature of 3C 273 was a complete mystery. To the naked eye it looked like a star, but no solitary star can be seen from that far away. So it became a completely new and mysterious kind of ‘space creature’ dubbed a quasar, a contraction of ‘quasi-stellar object’.

Since then, scientists have not stopped studying 3C 273, which is currently the closest quasar to Earth, and now an international team of astronomers has used the Hubble Space Telescope to take another look and finally try to understand the forces that manage to illuminate these galaxies so intensely. The work has been accepted for publication in ‘Astronomy & Astrophysics‘.

An unexpected structure

The new Hubble images show, as explained by Bin Ren, from the Côte d'Azur Observatory and lead author of the article, "many strange things. "We have some kind of droplets of different sizes and a mysterious L-shaped filamentary structure. All of which is within a radius of 16,000 light years of the black hole."









According to the researchers, some of the objects (the drops) could be small satellite galaxies around the black hole, so they would be the source of the materials that accumulate around the central supermassive black hole and that feed the bright cosmic beacon. “Thanks to Hubble’s observational power,” says Ren, “we are opening a new door to understanding quasars. My colleagues are excited because they have never seen so much detail before.”

Already in 1994, Hubble revealed that the environment surrounding quasars is much more complex than initially suspected. Their images, in fact, suggested galactic collisions and mergers between quasars and companion galaxies, events in which debris cascades onto hungry supermassive black holes. Which multiplies their activity and boosts the unusual brilliance of these objects.

A dazzling shine

For Hubble, staring at quasar 3C 273 is like looking directly into a car’s blinding headlight and trying to see an ant crawling along the edge around it. The quasar is so bright that if it were closer to us, say just a few dozen light-years away, it would be as bright as the Sun. But Hubble’s STIS instrument can serve as a coronagraph to block light from central sources, so similar to how the Moon blocks the Sun’s glare during a total solar eclipse. So astronomers, who for many years have used this instrument to reveal dust disks around distant stars in search of forming planets, have now used STIS to better understand the host galaxies of quasars. Hubble’s coronagraph, in effect, allowed astronomers to look at the black hole eight times closer than ever before.

In this way, they obtained a unique view of the extragalactic jet of quasar material, 300,000 light years long, hurtling through space at almost the speed of light. By comparing STIS coronagraphic data with archival images taken 22 years apart, the team led by Ren concluded that the jet accelerates, moving faster the farther it is from the monster black hole.

There will be more studies

“Thanks to the fine spatial structures and the motion of the jet,” explains Ren, “Hubble has closed the gap between small-scale radio interferometry and large-scale optical imaging observations, so that we can take an observational step toward a more complete understanding of quasar host morphology. Our previous view was very limited, but Hubble is allowing us to understand in detail the complicated morphology of quasars and galactic interactions. “In the future, looking more closely at 3C 273 in infrared light with the James Webb Space Telescope could give us even more clues.”

Today, at least one million quasars are known to be scattered across the sky, and they provide useful background ‘spotlights’ for a variety of astronomical observations. Most of them are found at enormous distances, on the order of 10 billion light years, since it is believed that they were more abundant about 3 billion years after the Big Bang, when galaxy collisions were more frequent than now.

Therefore, 3C 273, four times closer than average, is a real gift for astronomers. With Hubble, an important step has now been taken in understanding these extraordinary objects. But 3C 273 still has a lot to tell.