In Moscow, over the past day, 677 cases of coronavirus infection were detected. New data published on the website stopcoronavirus.rf…

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 261,038 cases of infection have been counted in the capital. 212 301 people recovered, 4798 people died.

In the Moscow region, 163 new infections were recorded per day, and since the beginning of the pandemic – 67 912. In the region, 51 314 people have recovered, 1182 people have died.

Earlier, on August 23, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the situation with the coronavirus in the city is stable. However, the problem will persist until the townspeople begin to massively vaccinate. The mayor urged everyone to get vaccinated when the opportunity arises.

