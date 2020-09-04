In Moscow, over the past day, 692 cases of coronavirus infection were detected. New data published on the website stopcoronavirus.rf Friday 4th September.

10 deaths were recorded among patients with confirmed infection. 1196 people recovered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 265,066 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Moscow. In total, 219,095 people were cured, 4867 patients died.

In the Moscow region over the past day, 164 new cases of the disease were detected, and since the beginning of the pandemic, their number amounted to 68,864. In total, 52,176 people recovered in the region, 1209 died.

According to the latest data, since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,015,105 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Russia. Over the entire period of the development of the epidemic, 17,649 patients died from the virus. At the same time, 832 747 people recovered.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!