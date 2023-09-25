Mash: Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked by French Scalp-EG

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) attacked the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) in Sevastopol on September 22 with French Scalp-EG cruise missiles. New data leads Telegram-Mash channel.

The publication notes that the missiles were developed according to the same project as the British Storm Shadow. According to Mash, two Scalp-EGs hit the Black Sea Fleet headquarters building, but one of them did not detonate and flew towards the Lunacharsky Theater.

Experts loaded the device onto a car and took it to a landfill, away from the city. There the French cruise missile was disposed of. Later, debris from other warheads was dealt with in a similar manner.

Before this, Kommersant found outthat the missiles that attacked the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol were launched from two Su-24 aircraft belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On the afternoon of September 22, Ukraine launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet. A shell fragment was found near the Lunacharsky Theater. According to the Ministry of Defense, while repelling the attack on Sevastopol, air defense systems shot down five missiles.