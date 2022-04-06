Home page world

It is controversial whether a fourth corona vaccination will benefit everyone. A new booster study from Israel shows how quickly protection against infection decreases.

Tel Aviv – A fourth vaccination may be useful for certain people. Older people or those with weakened immune systems often need the second booster* in order to achieve a protective effect similar to that of the younger population against the coronavirus*. The EU medicines agency EMA does not consider a fourth corona vaccination necessary for young and healthy adults. On the other hand, after a certain age, a fourth dose of BioNTech* and Pfizer’s vaccine can reduce infection rates of Covid-19. A study from Israel has now delivered sobering results as far as the duration of protection is concerned.

Corona: Israeli study confirms the short duration of the protective effect of a fourth vaccination

Since the beginning of January, Israel has been vaccinating people aged 60 and over for the fourth time*. Weeks later, the recommendation for everyone over the age of 18 followed. The country wanted to find out how the second booster affects the infection rate and the course of a corona disease, according to the study, which was published in the specialist journal Published in the New England Journal of Medicine became. The long period in which the highly contagious omicron variant was prevalent allowed scientists from Israel to conduct a large-scale study. Access to the Israel Ministry of Health’s database revealed data on over 1,252,331 people who were age-eligible for a fourth vaccination. Between January 10th and March 2nd, information was collected about the course of a Covid-19 infection in this group of people. Criteria such as the date and brand of the first, second, third and fourth dose, age, gender and residential area also played a role in the evaluation.

Fourth corona vaccination only protects against infection in the short term

The results of the study from Israel show that compared to three vaccine doses, a fourth vaccination offers additional protection against infections and serious illnesses caused by the omicron variant. According to the scientists, this protection is only short-term. After just four weeks, the maximum effect of a second booster vaccination would have diminished. However, according to the scientists, protection against serious illnesses remained consistently high in the six weeks following vaccination. The incidence rate and the rate of serious illness were significantly lower in those who received the four doses of vaccine than in the beneficiaries who did not receive the double booster.

Four wins: Double booster more effective than triple vaccination

The study authors point out that the results would clearly prove one thing: Vaccination helps. A double booster is said to be more effective against severe disease progressions that can be caused by the omicron virus variant than a third dose administered more than four months previously. However, further follow-up studies are needed to assess longer-term protection. Another study from Israel recently showed that the maximum immunogenicity of mRNA vaccines is reached after three doses* and that antibody levels can be restored by a fourth dose. In addition, another study showed that a fourth corona vaccination only has a “minor benefit” in young adults*. (ale) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA