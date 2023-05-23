Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

The Berlin student Rebecca has been missing since February 2019. © Private

In Rebecca Reusch’s missing case, there are apparently new findings. Her brother-in-law is said to have made bizarre searches on the Internet at the time of her disappearance.

Berlin/Munich – Rebecca Reusch disappeared on February 18, 2019. More than four years later there is still no trace of the girl from Berlin. Constantly under suspicion: your brother-in-law. Now there should have been new evidence about the Bild.de reported.

Rebecca Reusch: New details in the missing person case – investigators were apparently looking for strangulation tools

It was not until March 2023 that investigators examined the suspect’s house again. As the Berlin public prosecutor’s office reported to IPPEN.MEDIA in April, “a search was carried out with the purpose of finding evidence on the suspect, against whom investigations are still ongoing”. Further details could not be given. The background is a possible risk of investigation. An expert also explained the key moments of the missing persons case.

As several media reported unanimously, acoustic measurements are said to have been carried out in the house. Loud RTL investigators noticed a bathrobe with a missing belt. This is said to have been used for “pulling and towing a bobby car”. Because the belt was dirty, they got rid of it. That wrote RTL in April, citing a phone call with Rebecca’s mother.

From Bild.de a report now states that the brother-in-law’s house was also searched for strangulation tools. A “specific search was made for objects such as long shoelaces, fabric-covered cables, trouser and bathrobe belts that could be used to choke sex partners”. This is what an investigator said to the newspaper.

Missing Rebecca: Google data apparently provided new insights into the suspected brother-in-law

The report goes on to say that the State Criminal Police Office evaluated a USB stick with encrypted data from both Rebecca and the suspect. This is said to have been transmitted by Google at the request of the public prosecutor in February 2021. According to the newspaper, the data should have given the investigators new insights.

Rebecca spent the night of February 18, 2019 with her sister and her husband in Berlin-Britz. She should have arrived at her school at 9:50 am. However, the then 15-year-old never appeared there – and has since disappeared. The brother-in-law claimed he was asleep when she left the house. According to the new findings, however, he is said to have surfed the Internet at the time in question. He called the new report for porn sites.

The investigators are said to have noticed a trend in the respected practices. Accordingly, the suspect visited websites in particular where bondage practices during sexual intercourse and strangulation practices could be seen. During the house search, the investigators noticed the bathrobe with the missing belt. From where Bild.de refers to this information remains unclear at first.

The Berlin public prosecutor’s office did not confirm any of this information when asked by IPPEN.MEDIA. “We have not provided the newspaper with any relevant information and will continue to be unable to provide any information in view of the ongoing investigation, so as not to jeopardize the purpose of the investigation,” was the reasoning. (mbr)