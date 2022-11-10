The Yamaha Tracer 7 and Tracer 7 GT will receive a new 5-inch dashboard and improved brakes for model year 2023. The Tracer 7 GT is on top of that slightly better armed for real touring.

Both the Tracer 7 and Tracer 7 GT get a 5-inch TFT color dashboard that connects to your phone via bluetooth and the Yamaha MyRide app so you can see incoming calls, emails and messages on the dashboard. The control buttons have been adapted to the new dashboard.

The fork interior of the Tracer 7 and Tracer 7 GT has been reworked for a more balanced ride, the spring preload is easily adjustable. The double brake discs in the front wheel are now 298 mm in diameter. The Tracer 7 GT gets new 20 liter hard side cases available in multiple colors while the new Touring windshield is 92mm higher and 70mm wider than before. The comfort saddle is made of foam of different degrees of hardness to keep you comfortable on the bike for as long as possible. The top box mounting plate is now part of the bike’s standard equipment and should increase the rigidity of the frame to provide tighter handling.

XSR700: new name and colors

In the margin, we also report that the XSR700 will go through life as an XSR700 Legacy from model year 2023. Technically identical to the XSR700 as we know it today, but in the Speedblock Silver color scheme.

