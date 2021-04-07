A new dangerous strain of coronavirus has been found in Brazil, which combines 18 different mutations. It is reported by the Globo portal.

The new infection, found in the city of Belo Horizonte, the capital of the state of Minas Gerais, has a combination of features inherent in previously identified dangerous types of COVID-19. It is noted that individual mutations are characteristic of the British, South African and two other Brazilian strains.

On March 24, it became known that a new strain of coronavirus with a double mutation was discovered in India. So far, the authorities do not have enough information to establish a direct connection between the emergence of mutations and the rapid increase in cases of the disease in some Indian states.

On April 5, the first case of infection with this type of COVID-19 was recorded in the United States.