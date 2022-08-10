Nature Communications: CRISPR was able to cause genomic instability

A team of scientists from the Institute for Biomedical Research in Barcelona and the ICREA Foundation have voiced a new danger posed by the CRISPR gene editing system. The results of the study were described in an article published in the journal Nature Communications.

CRISPR or Cas9 is used for fast and efficient genetic engineering. It is possible to correct DNA using a break in certain parts of the chromosomes and the subsequent replacement of fragments in the genome. So, for example, certain mutations can be introduced, as well as broken genes can be repaired.

In the new work, the researchers analyzed the CRISPR library and found 3,300 samples that could have toxic effects when used. According to the data obtained as a result of the calculations, 15 percent of human genes contain at least one toxic fragment, which can lead to the risk of genomic instability. It turned out that this effect is due to the p53 tumor growth suppressor protein, which is activated near certain editing sites, as well as under the influence of epigenetic factors.

The researchers believe that working in these “dangerous” places should be avoided in order to make the CRISPR system safer and more efficient.

In July 2022, the Boston Children’s Hospital in Massachusetts (USA) announced the danger of using CRISPR due to retrotransposition.