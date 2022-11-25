Genoa – Seven million tons of stone material to make 104 caissons that could reach 40 meters in width, exceed 50 meters in length and even be more than 30 meters high, like ten-story buildings. The Pegli common good committee says no to the manufacture of the cassoni in the west which will form the basis of the new breakwater of the port of Genoa, which should take place in the area of ​​the so-called “sixth module”, the westernmost extension of the port of Pra’.

“A cement factory that would involve the transit of thousands and thousands of trucks for years, which with their loads would fill the western districts with smog and dust – denounces the committee – once again, to the detriment of the health of those who live there, with obvious consequences also on the value of the properties, with a further risk of devaluation.Since transport by sea is not possible, the materials would all arrive by road, with the result of worsening the already problematic road system, victim of city traffic and recovering from the collapse of the Morandi bridge, and further pollute the air of neighborhoods which, for decades, have been burdened by numerous industrial activities and city easements, not to mention the visual impact in terms of darkening our coasts, given the height of the individual artifacts“. The committee, which in 2013 had collected 7,000 signatures against the hypothesis of extending the breakwater of the port of Pra’ towards Pegli and Voltri, says it is “ready to react as soon as possible to avert a scenario that would be devastating for the west Genoese, a territory that has already given”, and asks “the Port Authority and local institutions to find an alternative location that does not impact on the health and well-being of citizens. Don’t leave us alone to scream for our rights”.

Bucci’s reply: “The material will arrive by sea”

The mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, replied to the Committee: “Apart from seeing the dumpster a kilometer from your window, I don’t see what further concerns might be”. The area identified to make these buildings, 104 bins, will be that of the so-called “Sesto Modulo”, of the port of Pra’ towards Pegli with the concern of the inhabitants that this could correspond to the transit of thousands of trucks. “This is information that is not correct – explains Bucci – because the material will arrive by sea and not by land. However, it is a temporary activity and the construction of the dam, we have made it clear, must not have an impact on citizens”.