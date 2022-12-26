Home page World

In the fight against the corona pandemic, China has relaxed its strict zero-Covid measures somewhat. © Andy Wong/AP/dpa

A new mutation was found in China, which has meanwhile also arrived in Germany. What do experts say about the subvariant BF.7?

Munich/Beijing – China has been overwhelmed by a corona wave for weeks, which the rest of the world is watching with concern. The government’s sudden easing after the three-year strict zero-Covid regulation has led to an extreme increase in infections – and to a new mutation: the BF.7 variant, a subvariant of Omicron BA. 5. There is now current information on the infection situation in China.

The news agency wants to know how high the number of infections in China really is Bloomberg learned from minutes of an internal meeting of China’s National Health Commission held on December 21. According to estimates by the government’s top health authority, almost 37 million people in China were infected with the corona virus on a single day in the past week. People involved in the conversation had confirmed the information to the agency. According to the agency, if the internal assessments are correct, this would make the outbreak by far the largest in the world.

China: BF.7 mutation is circulating in the country – the number of corona infections is apparently at a record high

According to information from Bloomberg, that in the first 20 days of December alone, up to 248 million people in China are likely to have contracted Covid-19. That would correspond to almost 18 percent of the population. “If true, the infection rate would dwarf the previous daily record of about 4 million set in January,” the agency continues.

A new mutation has also been identified amid the corona wave sweeping China. The BF.7 variant has long been circulating not only in many Chinese metropolises, but also in Germany, among other places. According to the latest RKI weekly report from December 22, the BA.5 subline BF.7 accounted for about 24 percent of infections in early December.

The new corona variant BF.7 from China is so dangerous for Germany

However, it is important to consider and correctly classify the health risk from the new mutation in each country. According to the epidemiologist Nanshan, the mutation is easily transferable overall, assessments by the virologists Christian Drosten and Hendrik Streeck According to the report, the risk of infection in Germany and many other countries is not as high as in China. Because: BF.7 is a sub-variant of the Omikron BA5 variant. Therefore, many people in Germany are already immune to it.

Meanwhile, nationwide immunity in China is exactly what the population is missing. The country could therefore face a gloomy winter. Experts expect a million deaths in China in the coming weeks. (N/A)