There new Dacia SpringL'low cost electric car it is renewed with the second generation. The first image of the renewed model appeared on the British branch's Instagram profile. The Spring is preparing to compete with a new generation of electric city cars, including Citroën ë-C3, Hyundai Casper, Toyota Urban SUV and the new Fiat Panda scheduled for July, in addition to the Chinese microcar Byd Seagull close to debut.

New Dacia Spring preview, what it will be like

While waiting for official information, the first image suggests that the new Dacia Spring has not undergone any changes significant in size, with an expected length of around 370 cm. But you notice a more urban and SUV look, with squared profiles and wheel arches similar to those of the new Duster. The nose seems more aggressive, with light clusters inspired once again by the Duster.

What the new Dacia Spring could be like

The mechanical platform will be there Cmf-Aevdefined by Renault “the most accessible in the world”but different from that of new Twingo scheduled for 2025. It is likely that the interiors are similar to those of the Dusterwith a superior infotainment system.

Engine, battery and autonomy

The new Dacia Spring should continue to use 45 or 65 HP electric motors of power, combined with one 26 kWh battery of capacity. The Electric 65 engine delivers 48 kW (equivalent to 65 HP) and is combined with a adapter which multiplies the torque transmitted to the wheels.

The new Spring could be similar to the Duster

This allows for faster acceleration and recovery and a long autonomy, estimated by the manufacturer to be up to 220km in the mixed cycle e 305 km in the urban cycle according to WLTP.

Price of the Spring, when it arrives

The price of the Dacia Spring in Italy starts from 21,450 euros, excluding incentives. The new version will probably maintain this figure, confirming itself as one of the cheapest electric cars on the market. The presentation is scheduled for February 21stin view of the opening of Geneva Motor Show 2024. The arrival in dealerships is expected in the spring.

Dacia Spring stress test video

