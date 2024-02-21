There new Dacia SpringL'low cost electric car it is renewed with the second generation. which becomes richer in equipment and technological. We previewed it in France in the Expression and Extreme trims available at launch in Italy. Spring 2024 will have to contend with recent electric city cars such as: Citroën ë-C3, Hyundai Casper, Toyota Urban SUV and the new Fiat Panda scheduled for July, in addition to the Chinese microcar Byd Seagull close to debut and competitor of DR1.

New Dacia Spring how it changes

The new Dacia Spring has not undergone any changes significant on a mechanical level, the dimensions are the same with a length of 3.70 m, width of 1.58 m and height of 1.50 m with a turning radius of 4.8 m. Now the look is more urban and SUV-like, with square profiles and wheel arches similar to those of the new Duster. The front has a more aggressive appearance, with light clusters inspired once again by the Duster, but the main ones are not yet full LED and remain halogen. We therefore notice the new “Y” shaped light signature with LED technology of the front daytime running lights and the rear position lights as well as the two new horizontal black bands at the front and rear.

Dacia Spring 2024 Expression setup front

Nuova Spring is available in a range of 6 colours, including two new ones, Beige Safari And Brick red. The roof racks become optional and the spoiler improves aerodynamics. Both bumpers have been revised and are further customized on the Extreme trim level with a sticker that recalls the view of a city from above. The mechanical platform is the Cmf-Aevdefined by Renault “the most accessible in the world”but different from that of new Twingo scheduled for 2025.

Dacia Spring 2024 rear Extreme setup

THE rims can be 14″ or 15″ depending on the setups. As on all new Dacia models, the decorative chrome has been eliminated. Instead, the unladen mass increases by 6 kg, reaching 984 kg in the top Extreme trima small weight gain despite new content and additional ADAS.

Dacia Spring 2024 Extreme setup front Dacia Spring 2024 side Extreme setup Dacia Spring 2024 rear Extreme setup Dacia Spring 2024 frunk Dacia Spring 2024 Expression setup front Dacia Spring 2024 rear lights Dacia Spring 2024 AC charging socket Dacia Spring 2024 rear three-quarter view Dacia Spring 2024 Expression interior Dacia Spring 2024 14″ wheels Dacia Spring 2024 headlights Dacia Spring 2024 3d printed accessories

Completely revised interior inspired by the Duster

Even for the interior there are similarities with those of the Dusterwith a premium Media Nav Live infotainment system with 10-inch screen (standard on Extreme) and 7″ digital instrumentation as standard on both the Expression and Extreme trims. There are new white elements dyed at the origin and new storage compartments with a capacity that rises to 32.7 litres. The gear lever, steering wheel and central vents are new with “Y” signature borrowed from Dacia Duster 2024. The climate control panel also changes and under this there are also two USB-C sockets but they are part of the system Media Nav Live which can manage in mode Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functions are also wireless.

Dacia Spring 2024 Expression interior

The car remains approved for 4 people but the seats have been revised with new fabrics, colors and designs.

The trunk has been expanded to 308 liters (+6%) and 1,004 liters can be reached by folding down the seats. Now there is also a Frunk (optional) at the front where it is possible to store the charging cables, for example, in a 35 liter tray located above the inverter.

Dacia Spring 2024 35 liter frunk

Also debuts on Spring YouClip accessory system, previewed on the new Duster. It is a series of practical elements which can be cup holders or light bulbs or mobile phone holders also with charger and even an additional drawer. All of these are attached via a proprietary mechanism in 3 specific points of the passenger compartment, two in the central tunnel and one in the shelf in front of the passenger.

Dacia Spring 2024 YouClip drawer

Engine, battery and autonomy

The new Dacia Spring continues to use 45 or 65 HP electric motors of power, combined with one 26.8 kWh battery (25 net) of capacity, produced by CATL. The Extreme setup features only the Electric 65 engine which delivers 48 kW (equivalent to 65 HP) and is combined with a adapter which multiplies the torque transmitted to the wheels. The maximum speed is 135 km/h while the 0-100 km/h sprint is covered in less than 14 seconds (20 s on the 45 horsepower).

Dacia Spring 2024 rear three-quarter view

This allows for faster acceleration and recovery and a long autonomy, estimated by the manufacturer to be up to 220km in the mixed cycle e 305 km in the urban cycle according to the WLTP cycle. Same values ​​also for the 45 version with an average consumption of 14.6 kWh/100 km. New Spring comes standard with an alternating current (AC) battery charger up to 7 kW. So you can recharge the battery from 20 to 100% at home in less than 11 hours or by connecting it to a 7 kW wallbox in 4 hours. Optional DC battery charger (AC) 30 kW which allows fast charging from 20 to 80% in 45 minutes.

Dacia Spring 2024 electric motor

New there Vehicle-to-load (V2L) function optional that allows you to power external devices with up to 3.3 kW of power (220V/16A). For example, you can connect a vacuum cleaner, or you can recharge your electric bicycle or scooter, alternatively you can also prepare coffee like we did.

Dacia Spring 2024 V2L system demonstration

New ADAS and regenerative braking

Additional ADAS arrive on the new Spring in line with the latest European safety standards. We therefore find automatic emergency braking (urban/periurban with recognition of vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and motorbikes), the recognition of road signs with warning of exceeding the speed limit, the rear parking assist with emergency braking, overtaking warning and lane keeping assistance, driver attention monitoring system and emergency call (eCall). Furthermore, via the “MySafety”, you can quickly access the configuration of your favorite ADAS.

In order to further extend the autonomy, on the new Spring it is present, for the first time, a regenerative braking system which is activated by selecting mode “B” from the new gearbox.

Dacia Spring 2024 digital instrumentation

Price of the Spring, when it arrives

The price of the Dacia Spring in Italy starts from 21,450 euros, excluding incentives. The new version will probably maintain this figure, confirming itself as one of the cheapest electric cars on the market. The presentation took place on February 21stin view of the opening of Geneva Motor Show 2024. It is expected to arrive in dealerships in spring.

Dacia Spring 2024 Extreme trim side view

Dacia Spring 2024 photo

Dacia Spring 2024 video

Dacia Spring VIDEO how it changes in 2024

