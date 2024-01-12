The road arrival of new Dacia Duster, the third generation of the SUV from the Romanian Renault brand which will be available for orders starting from March with the first deliveries expected as early as the summer. The evolution of this model is tangible in several aspects and after having told the launch price for Italy revealed on the occasion of the national debut, here are 5 things to know about the new Dacia Duster.

1. New design

The design is renewed, with the front made very expressive thanks to the presence of the grille which brings with it the new brand identity which had actually already debuted on the Duster restyling. Here the thin headlights with a Y motif stand out. Overall the shapes are simple and convey the robust and outdoor soul of this model.

2. Dimensions (almost) unchanged

They do not change The dimensions compared to the past, with the length still remaining at 4.34 while the height and width vary slightly compared to the current generation, with one centimeter more for the latter and one less in terms of height.

3. Dacia Duster always smart

There are always many smart choices and solutions that characterize Dacia Duster, such as the protections and some plastic elements made with mass painting which, compared to traditional painting, prevents wear and scratches from being noticed, thus making this car always ready for anything.

4. Tech interiors and YouClip

The interiors also evolve, with the use of sustainable coverings and a digital dashboard characterized by a 7″ digital display for the instrument panel and a 10.1″ central touchscreen associated with the new multimedia system for infotainment. Then available i YouClip systems to attach various accessories, from cell phone holders to bag hooks.

5. The engines of the new Dacia Duster

They will be available three different enginesthe TCe 130 with light electrification, the Hybrid 140 and finally the ECO-G 100. As for the mild-hybrid, it is an absolute novelty for the Dacia range, with the introduction of Renault's 48V system which combines a new generation 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine based on the Miller cycle with MHEV technology which supports the thermal unit during starting and acceleration, thus allowing average consumption and CO2 emissions to be reduced by approximately 10% as stated by the Romanian brand. Regenerative braking then allows you to recharge a 0.8 kWh battery. Then there is the 140 HP full hybrid which combines a 94 HP 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors, a 49 HP unit and a high voltage starter/generator, as well as a 1.2 kWh. In this case the new Duster should be able to guarantee over 80% of urban travel in electric mode. Price starting from 19,700 euros.