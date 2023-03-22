Expansion in the C segment and desire to continue to amaze for Dacia which has no intention of stopping its run or changing its plans as regards the expansion of the range. The Romanian brand has in fact confirmed the arrival of a new model which will be based on the Bigster Concept, underlining the desire to offer a large SUV which will also have features in common with the Duster but which will rank above the brand’s best seller .

New SUV from Bigster, what we know

From this point of view, the new Bigster-based Sport Utility will be 4.60 meters long and will offer space and versatility like the other cars in the line-up of the Renault group automaker. The arrival of the new SUV is scheduled for 2025, one year after the debut of the new generation of Dacia Duster. In this way we will try to make the most of all the possibilities offered by the Alliance’s CMF-B platform, reducing development costs and using cutting-edge technologies without affecting the final cost for customers. In this way, the brand will expand its offer in the C segment, renewed in 2021 with the arrival of Jogger, the family car with an Outdoor look available in 5 and 7 seats, with ECO-G LPG engine and from 2023 also in the 140 Hybrid version , the brand’s first hybrid.

Production between Morocco and Romania

As part of Dacia’s new expansion strategies, the brand has also announced two innovations in terms of production. Starting from 2024, the new generation of Duster will be produced in Mioveni on the CMF-B platform, while from 2025 the C-segment SUV based on Bigster will also arrive here. In Morocco, on the other hand, the Jogger range will arrive at the Tangier site, with production starting in the second quarter of 2024. Inaugurated in 1968, the Mioveni plant in Romania is the historical production site of the Dacia brand. This plant has now become a reference industrial complex, made up of a bodywork-assembly department, a mechanical and chassis department, a foundry and a logistics platform. Currently, there are 4 models of the brand produced in Mioveni: Duster, Sandero Stepway, Logan and Jogger. The industrial site in Tangier, which started its activities in 2012, has revolutionized the world of the Moroccan automotive industry by being carbon neutral and with zero industrial liquid waste. Also equipped with the CMF-B platform, the Tangier plant essentially produces the Dacia Sandero, the first vehicle sold to private individuals in Europe since 2017.