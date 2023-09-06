Extratopical cyclones have hit Brazil, one of those that has advanced through the southern region of the country since Monday has claimed the lives of at least 22 people, in the states of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, according to official sources.

Rio Grande do Sul, on the border with Argentina and Uruguay, is the region hardest hit by the cyclone, with a preliminary balance of 21 deaths and around 4,000 evacuees, as announced by the regional governor, Eduardo Leite, at a press conference.

This is already the worst tragedy due to an extreme weather event in Rio Grande do Sul, where until now the record of extratropical cyclones was unusual.

The other fatality, which would complete the count of 22 people, was reported in the state of Santa Catarina, where a man died after a tree fell on the vehicle in which he was traveling.

Rescue work after a cyclone, in Passo Fundo (Brazil). See also Why are the cores of the Earth known to rotate? Photo: EFE/Rio Grande Fire Department

Around 60 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul have suffered damage as a result of strong winds and rainfall. Communities have been isolated after the floods and rising rivers.

(Be sure to read: This is how climate change affects hurricanes: it makes them more dangerous).

15 of the 21 deaths reported in Rio Grande do Sul occurred in Muçum, where the rains have submerged a large part of the municipality’s population under water, for which the inhabitants have had to take refuge on the roof of their houses, according to Defense Civil.

Governor Leite pointed out that the number of deaths may rise in the next few hours, given that the water level has begun to drop, which will allow the work of the rescue services in the most affected areas.

“When the water recedes, we will see the damage” in all its magnitude, the governor said. There are also concerns about weather forecasts, as more precipitation may occur over the next weekend.

Likewise, he stressed that the priority now is to “rescue” the families that have been left incommunicado, for which hundreds of Civil Defense personnel, the Fire Department, the Armed Forces and groups of volunteers are involved.

(Also: Shocking video: a woman is swept away by the strong blow of Typhoon Saola).

The passage of a new cyclone through southern Brazil has so far caused 22 deaths. Photo: EFE/Rio Grande Fire Department

Cyclones have affected the region since June

This is the fourth extratropical cyclone to hit Rio Grande do Sul since last June. In that month, another cyclone caused the death of 16 people and some 15,000 inhabitants had to be evacuated.

Then, in July, the phenomenon stopped one dead, 20 injured and around a million people without electricity service.

In August there was a third phenomenon, although after it passed, no major damage was reported.

(In addition: In photos: the disaster left by the passage of Hurricane Idalia in Florida, United States).

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed his solidarity with the affected families on Tuesday and promised: “Do everything possible to help the population” to overcome this moment.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO

-Typhoon Saola arrives weakened in southern China, after passing through Hong Kong

-Floods and thousands of homes without electricity: balance of the passage of Hurricane Idalia in Florida

-Deaths of migrants at the US border have risen due to extreme heat