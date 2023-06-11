It was presented during the Future Games Show 2023 New Cyclea management system with city builder style elements which sees us engaged in the reconstruction of a civilization after the near total destruction of the world following a huge solar flare.

Developed by Core Engage, the game has some aspects similar to Frostpunk, with the need to build a new civilization that can manage the few resources left available on the earth’s surface and survive as long as possible through new forms of organization.

As we see in the trailer, New Cycle is a management system that also focuses heavily on the atmosphere and the narrative substrate, staging a rather engaging situation.

Based on what we can see, the structure mixes typical elements of the classic city builder with others that embrace more peculiar characteristics, linked to the survival of the company in extreme situations. As the city grows, however, things start to get more complex and society more structured, opening up new gameplay possibilities.

New Cycle does not yet have a precise release date but it should arrive in the course of 2023 on PC through Steam, where there is already a demo.