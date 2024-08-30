Cyberpunk: Edgerunners It is one of the most popular anime of the genre in recent years. The series premiered in the fall of 2022 and both its theme song and its protagonist reigned on the networks. Later, the lucidity of the story also moved the world. And it seems that we will soon have more news from the universe of modified people.

The story of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners adapted the video game from CD Project Red. Studio Trigger, who introduced us to Delicious in Dungeon In early 2024, she was in charge of a glamorous project that stood out for its delicate, neon-colored designs. The title was an unprecedented success. Even its soundtrack took our breath away! And although it was announced that there would be no sequel of any kind, it seems that the team could surprise us.

Michał Nowakowski, who was in charge of the production of Cyberpunk: Edgerunnerscommented that they are open to working on more projects with the foundations they have from Lucy and David’s journey.. However, let’s not expect the characters to return, it’s clear that that won’t happen, but Yes, we could have different stories in the same setting, as tragic as it is beautiful, or at least those are the rumors.

Here is what he said:

“We are planning to do more in terms of animation with Cyberpunk, so I hope that will be enough of an answer.” […]“Expect to see more, but this is all I can say right now.”

Nevertheless, Previously, the possibility of delving into the cyberpunk world was discussed, Since Lucy and David’s journey left not even a slight possibility of return. I’m sorry if that’s not the answer you were looking for, but at least it opens up the possibilities for stories in the same vein that correspond not only to their world, but to the genre.

Let us remember that Cyberpunk is very special for Latin America which tends to maintain a certain attachment to class distinction and the economic opportunities that this implies. Let’s hope for new stories just as impressive as that of Cyberpunk: edgerunners.

Where can I watch Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

Cyberpunk anime is now available on Netflixso you can watch it straight through. Let’s remember that the anime tells the story of David and Lucy, who meet in the midst of a decaying universe and build a romance that will be destroyed by the same rotten system that sustains their society.

If you haven’t seen the anime, I’m pretty sure you’ll love it. Check it out, or at least our review.

