We have seen that Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that has been able to hook millions of users. Despite console users still waiting for new updates to improve performance and avoid bugs, PC users continue to enjoy the creativity of the modder community. And this time it is not so much to introduce visual improvements, which it has to spare. It affects the gameplay more, where New Cyberpunk 2077 mods introduce more than 100 missions and a survival mode.

It is very striking how modders have delved into the code to get the most out of it, break some rules, and obtain many benefits. In fact, it seems that they have been wanting more, since they have not shaken their pulse when creating a mod with which up to 120 new missions are added.

This first mod, which we can find in Nexus Mod, it’s called Quest Mod, and thanks to him we can add new missions and extend the life of Cyberpunk 2077. Divided into three groups, divided into groups of 40 missions each, you can find new missions of assassination, escort or exploration. They are quite basic missions, without enormous complexity or an attached narrative. In the case of assassination missions, V is sent to eliminate a target NPC and escape the area. On the other hand, the escort is the one in which you have to make sure that the target survives the ambushes. And the exploration one is as simple as going to a point and exploring the city.

There is no doubt that there is a desire for new missions to arrive in a more official way, being something that will presumably come with future free DLCs. And this, to cite the most basic formula of expanding the gaming experience, since surely many are waiting for CD Projekt RED to give clues about possible expansions.

Taking up the new Cyberpunk 2077 mods, there is the one change the rules of the game to turn it into a kind of Survival. It is another mod available on the platform Nexus Mod and that responds to the title of Survival Mode. As we can see, it is a mod that is still under construction and may require a lot of care when using it. The aim of the mod is to add other parameters that make the exploration more complicated, in a way.

With this, the user will have to take into account the hydration and feeding of V. There are many inventory items that allow you to add and take care of these aspects. It is usually normal to have many drinks and food, which take care of the hydrated and fed state. Well now this will be a requirement, shown in two new bars in the interface. Be careful with drinking alcohol, as this will negatively affect the level of dehydration in an accelerated way.

It is unquestionable that Today Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the games of the moment. Largely for wanting to continue with the controversy, although the friendly face of the game is what excites all those users who enjoy the game and new options to enjoy it a little more. Thanks to these new mods for Cyberpunk 2077 more than 100 missions and a survival mode are introduced, being something that only reaches PC users. It would be fine, among the possibilities that can be included, a multiplatform mod support, but it seems that it will not be something that they value.