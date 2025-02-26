The Madrid Transport Consortium has warned of a new cut in the service that affects the route of the lines C7 and C10 of Cercanías Madrid, on the occasion of the improvement works in the infrastructure between the stations Pinar de las Rozas- Prince Pio For several days.

Specifically, the trains service starts this Friday, February 28 and will last until next Monday, March 3, 2025, affecting the following routes:

Line C7: The service between the Pitis and Prince Pius stations is suppressed

Line C10: suppresses the service between the stations of Las Rozas and Prince Pio

The stations affected by the cut are the Rozas, Majadahonda, El Barrial, Pozuelo and Aravaca, so that the travelers who go in the C7 and want Atocha-Méndez Álvaro-Delicias-Tiámids.

For their part, travelers on line C10 will see that trains will take a new route: PITIS-CHAMARTÍN-Nuevos Ministries-Recoletos-Atocha-Príncipe Píodue to the cut at the Pinar de las Rozas station.

Public transport alternatives

As usual, a bus substitute service has been established, which will take the same route between the Renfe vicinity stops affected by the cuts this weekend. Thus, this special service will go among the stations Pinar de las Rozas- Príncipe Pío and between Aravaca-Príncipe Pio.

On the one hand, it is established The SE1 bus line Pinar de las Rozas – Las Rozas – Majadahonda – El Barrial – Pozuelo – Prince Pío:

It will connect all affected stations, except Aravaca.

Hours: from 05.50 hours on February 28 at 11:50 p.m. on March 3

Frequencies every 5-10 minutes on working days, every 8-10 minutes on Saturday and every 10-15 minutes on Sunday

On the other hand, it will be The Se2 bus Aravaca – Prince Pío:

Is direct and will not have intermediate stops

Hours: from 05.50 hours on February 28 at 00.10 hours on March 3

Frequencies every 15-20 minutes on working days and every 20 minutes on Saturday and Sunday