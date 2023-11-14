Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 14/11/2023 – 7:07

The possibility of a new cut in gasoline prices by Petrobras later this year has entered the financial market’s radar in recent days. This is still not the basic scenario of most economists, who calculate a potential negative impact of 0.10 to 0.20 percentage points on the 2023 IPCA, depending on the magnitude of the cut, if it occurs.

Considering the median of the Focus Bulletin released this Monday, 13th, for this year’s inflation, of 4.59%, it would mean room for an IPCA between 4.39% and 4.49%. This, according to analysts interviewed by the Estadão/BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system, gives comfort to the idea that the Central Bank will be able to deliver inflation below the target ceiling (4.75%) for the first time since 2020.

Data from Abicom, an association that represents fuel importers, captures the space for a price reduction. On October 19th, when Petrobras announced the latest gasoline cut, the fuel was sold here at 2% below international parity. Last Friday, it was traded at the same price as abroad.

Warren Rena’s inflation strategist, Andréa Angelo, has already incorporated a 6% reduction in gasoline prices at refineries into the basic scenario – expected for this week or next -, which made her reduce her projection for the 2023 IPCA of 4.5% to 4.4%, already 0.35 points below the target ceiling.

“In the live results release, Petrobras said that it is looking at structural prices and, when it says this, my interpretation is that it is hoping to stabilize the level a little to measure the cut. I inserted a 6% cut into the scenario, but the PPI (import price parity) shows room for up to 10%”, said Andréa.

‘Another level’

Last Friday, the 10th, the director of marketing and logistics at Petrobras, Claudio Schlosser, said that the consolidation of international gasoline prices at “another level”, structurally, could lead to a new adjustment here. But he recalled that the company already cut prices in October and did not anticipate a new reduction.

“There is a very significant chance that we will have a cut this week or next, because, since the last cut, we have had an average drop of 10% in international gasoline prices, and the real has appreciated”, says economist Luís Menon, from Garde Asset. “It has been a month since the last cut, and this has been the frequency adopted by Petrobras.”

Menon calculates that there is room for a negative adjustment of up to 10% in gasoline prices, which would remove 0.24 points from his projection for the 2023 IPCA, currently at 4.65%. However, the analyst highlights that a smaller adjustment – ​​close to 5% and with an impact of 0.12 points – is more likely, due to the volatility of the scenario.

For the chief economist at Banco BMG, Flávio Serrano, the lag seen today does not show room for a new cut in gasoline prices. However, he says that, if the dollar maintains its behavior in relation to the real until the end of the year and if there is no strong rise in oil prices, it is possible to have a negative adjustment of up to 5%, with a negative impact of 0 .10 percentage point in the IPCA.

“It’s not that my projection for the IPCA has a downward bias because of this, but this is one of the downward risks for the IPCA in 2023, just as the behavior of food is an upward risk”, says Serrano, who expects an IPCA of 4.6% this year, without considering a further reduction in fuel prices.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.