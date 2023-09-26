Senators from Morena promote a new General Population Law that, among its changes, would establish a new CURP, which will have the resident’s photograph and fingerprints.

The CURP (Unique Population Registry Key) is a unique alphanumeric identifier that is assigned to each Mexican citizen and foreign residents in Mexico.

This key is used to keep an individual record of people in the country and is issued by the National Population Registry (RENAPO) in Mexico.

The CURP is used in a wide variety of official procedures and documents in Mexicosuch as obtaining an official identification, registration in educational institutions, government-related procedures, job applications, among others.

Now, the united commissions of the Interior and Second Legislative Studies of the Senate of the Republic approved an opinion to issue a new General Population Law, replacing the law in force since 1974.

The new law aims to establish the bases of inter-institutional coordination to formulate and conduct population and intercultural policy in the country.

It is also established that Mexican citizens must register in the National Registry of Citizens and obtain a Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) with photographywhich will serve as an official identification document.

This CURP with photo will contain data such as name, surname, place and date of birth, signature and fingerprints, and must be renewed periodically.

In addition, it seeks to regulate the organization and operation of entities related to the population and define human mobility and intercultural policies to safeguard human rights and their guarantees.

The aim is to reduce the risks and take advantage of the benefits of the aging population, promoting healthy and active aging.

Senator Mónica Fernández Balboa, of the Morena Parliamentary Group, highlighted the need to update the legislation to adapt to demographic changes since 1974.

For his part, Senator Rafael Espino de la Peña, also from Brunettestressed that the new law seeks to address the new challenges of population structure and dynamics, which the 1974 legislation no longer adequately addresses.

