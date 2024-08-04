Not just performance. To offer a unique listening experience to Tavascan owners, Cupra has entered into a partnership with Sennheiserone of the absolute protagonists in the Hi-Fi field. “Cupra and Sennheiser are a perfect match,” says José Luis Álvarez, Head of Sound Systems Projects at Cupra. “Sennheiser is recognized for its high audio quality, innovation and excellence in sound engineering. We are proud to have worked with them on the development of this new audio system.”

Real-time analysis of different musical components

By Sofia Checa, Immersive Audio Engineer at Sennheiser“both Cupra and Sennheiser are disruptors in their respective fields: we are not afraid to do things differently. The operation of the audio system “is based on the real-time analysis of different musical components, such as instruments, voices or even information about the cabin. From there, it redistributes them throughout the car, always remaining faithful to the artistic sense of the original sound, but enhancing its emotion”.

Three different levels of immersion

In this sense, it is the user who chooses how he wants his sound experience to be, between 3 different levels of immersion. “At Cupra we always put the driver at the centre of everything we do, but without forgetting the rest of the passengers,” says Álvarez. For this reason, “The sound can be adjusted manually or automaticallyfocusing on the different occupants and with the possibility of selecting different modes between Music, Speech or Club“, points out.

A variable acoustics

To find the ideal formula, Cupra and Sennheiser collaborated from the very beginning, integrating 12 hi-fi speakers and developing its own algorithm. A sound experience that has been designed for the Tavascan and other new models, which has been an even greater challenge: “Each car has a different shape and layout of the cabin, with variable acoustics, so we have designed a tailor-made solution for each of them,” explains Sofia Checa. An aspect that the Cupra audio team has been consolidating for some time to offer the best possible audio in all its vehicles. “The sound we hear inside the Tavascan is the result of work specifically designed for this model,” she adds. “Without a doubt, we have created a unique audio system; it is a great step forward in every respect,” concludes Álvarez.