A new electric car Cupra soon to be released is called raval. The name is a tribute to Raval districtin the heart of Barcelona. Until now, the concept was known by the acronym Urban Rebel and it showed itself as an electric car inspired by the world of racing.

Cupra Raval, the new Cupra

The new Cupra Raval will be produced at the Martorell site and was born on the MEB Small platform of the Volkswagen Group. It is a model designed purely for young people born between 1997 and 2012 and related to ‘Gen Z‘.

New Cupra RAVAL

From a technical point of view it will probably be equipped with a 234 hp (172 kW) electric motorpowered by a battery pack for a 0-100 km/h in 6.9 seconds, against an autonomy of over 440km.

When the new Cupra Raval arrives

The new Cupra Raval will hit the market in 2025 and will enrich the electric range of the Spanish brand which in addition to the Borno also counts Tavascanrecently presented.

With the announcement of the Raval, the Cupra brand confirms an investment of 3 billion euros on the Martorell site, where electric cars will be produced on the basis of the MEB Small platform of the Volkswagen Group.

Cupra raval price

The price of the Cupra Raval could be around 30,000 euros. Economic electric cars will also be born on the same platform 25,000 euros of the Volkswagen Group i.e. the ID.2All and the Skoda Small.

