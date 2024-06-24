Cupra has updated the Leon, presenting a sports version with a 333 horsepower available for both Sportstourer that for the sedan five-door. Among the new features of the engine range there is also an option plugins which allows autonomy up to 100km in electric mode.

New Cupra Leon, dimensions

The Cupra Leon and the Leon Sportstourer are two distinct models that share many features, but differ in some details. In dimensions, the Cupra Leon is long 4,400 mmwhile the Sportstourer arrives at 4,660 mm and both have a width of 1,800 mm.

New Cupra Leon PHEV

As for height, the Cupra Leon is tall 1,440 mm, while the Sportstourer arrives at 1,460 mm. Both boast the same wheelbase, measuring 2,680 mm. The most significant difference is the capacity of the trunk.

New Cupra Leon VZ New Leon VZ side New Leon VZ rear 3/4 19″ wheels Front headlight signature light New Cupra Leon PHEV New Leon PHEV side view New Leon PHEV rear 3/4 Bumper, front grille New Cupra Leon VZ Sportstourer New Leon VZ Sportstourer side New Leon VZ Sportstourer rear 3/4 Charging door Carbon mirror caps Rear luminous signature New Cupra Leon 5 doors and Sportstourer

While the Cupra Leon has a load space of 380 litres with the rear seats in the normal position, which can be extended to 1,301 litres by folding down the seats, the Leon Sportstourer provides a capacity of 620 litres with seats in normal position, extendable up to 1,600 litres with the seats folded down.

New Cupra Leon, what changes in the restyling

The restyling of the Cupra Leon brings significant changes to the front, characterized by a light signature composed of Triangular LEDs enclosed in a larger triangle and by a flashy grill with generous openings, painted in contrast with the bodywork.

Leon VZ Sportstourer rear 3/4

The brand logo has been moved to the tip of the bonnet, while the nose now appears more pointed thanks to the named design “shark nose”similar to that of Cupra Tavascan. The back features a new LED light signaturealso with small triangles and the illuminated logo in the center.

Interior, the passenger compartment of the new Cupra Leon

Inside the cabin, the changes on the new Cupra Leon are less obvious. The House has concentrated its interventions on colors and materials, improving quality of hard plastic parts with specific processes.

Cockpit dashboard of the new Leon

The coverings are mainly made with sustainable materialswhile the infotainment has a screen of almost 13 inches. The human-machine interface has been revised, with a updated operating system and a new layout for the app bar.

Cockpit dashboard Passenger compartment ventilation vent Central console automatic gear lever Front passenger seats Rear passenger seats Leon Sportstourer trunk The passenger compartment of the new Leon

Petrol and diesel engines

The petrol and diesel engine range of the 2024 Cupra Leon is wide, with ranging powers from 150 to 333 horsepower. The offer includes hatchback and Sportstourer variants. The base model is equipped with a four-cylinder engine 1.5 liters and 150 HPwith 6-speed manual gearbox available in both the hatchback and Sportstourer versions.

New Cupra Leon VZ on the road

The highest performing version, the Cupra Leon hatchback, features a 2.0 liter with 300 HP7-speed DSG dual clutch gearbox e self-locking front differential VAQ for precise and powerful driving. The Sportstourer version features two new engines: a 2.0 liter TSI with 204 HP with 4Drive all-wheel drive and a 2.0 liter turbo petrol with 333 HP, both with 7-speed DSG gearbox. The latter introduces a track-specific driving mode with technology torque splitter for greater power and control.

The control system on the rear axle allows an asymmetric distribution of torque to the wheels, ensuring more dynamic driving. There Drift mode is available in the version Sportstourer VZ for controlled oversteer experiences on closed circuits.

New Cupra Leon Sportstourer on the road

The standard 18” brakes offer maximum braking control, while optional brakes are available with six-piston calipers for further benefits. The new Cupra Leon also includes a version dieselequipped with an engine 2.0 liter TDI with 150 hp (110 kW) combined with a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Cupra Leon mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid

The new Cupra Leon is available in version mild hybrid (Hybrid), which further improves the efficiency of the hatchback and Sportstourer variants. This option, available with the petrol engine from 1.5 liter 150 HP (110 kW) and DSG gearbox, combines the combustion engine with technology 48V mild hybridensuring both greater efficiency and comfort.

The charging socket on PHEVs is at the front above the left wheel

Using a 48V starter generator and a 48V lithium ion batterythe system allows the Cupra Leon to travel for inertia with the engine off in some situations, recovering energy during braking and supporting the combustion engine with electrical assistance. Furthermore, the new generation of powertrains plug-in hybrids features two propulsion options e-Hybrid: 204 HP (150 kW) and 272 HP (200 kW), both equipped with the new 1.5 TSI engine, an electric motor and a larger battery for a fully electric range of over 100 km.

New Leon Sportstourer plug-in hybrid on the road

The battery can be quickly recharged on the go at up to 50 kW DC or at home using an 11 kW wallbox. There Cupra Leon VZ e-Hybrid (200 kW / 272 hp) can be equipped with Brembo calipers four-piston and larger cross-drilled disc brakes for superior braking performance.

Trim characteristics

The new Cupra Leon is equipped with the 4Drive system which ensures optimal distribution of power on the axles, maximizing traction and performance. This advanced system constantly analyzes parameters such as speed, steering angle and driving style to deliver the necessary power to each wheel at the right time, with the ability to control the torque between the wheels thanks to electronic assistance EDS. Integrated into the rear axle, it improves weight distribution and vehicle response.

New Cupra Leon PHEV on the road

The Cupra Leon is equipped with a electric brake booster which guarantees a quick response, the possibility of recover braking energy (specific for the plug-in hybrid version) and greater active safety. Dynamic performance is the result of technologies such as independent MacPherson strut suspension front andrear multilink setupwith springs and dampers tuned to balance comfort and responsiveness.

The system Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adapts the set-up to the driving conditions, while the progressive steering ensures agility and precision. The range of driving profiles, such as Comfort, Performance, Cupra, Drift (only on Sportstourer 2.0 TSI 333 HP) e Individualallows you to change the character of the vehicle, from daily driving to performance, while the DCC slide control simplifies the customization of the set-up.

New Cupra Leon VZ Sportstourer on the road

For the Cupra Leon VZ Sound actor is available, a system that amplifies the natural sound of the engine based on the selected driving profile. In individual mode, you can choose the sound “Mashed potato” by deactivating the acoustic actuator and maximizing the volume of the exhaust valves for a aggressive sound but natural.

The Cupra ADAS on the Leon

The new Cupra Leon is equipped with a wide range of safety and comfort features. The new systems ADAS include the Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)The Travel AssistThe Side and Exit Assist and theEmergency Assist. These systems use route and travel data GPS to adjust the speed according to the road configuration, keep the vehicle in the center of the lane, detect blind spots and provide assistance in emergency situations.

New Cupra Leon VZ Sportstourer rear light signature

Emergency Assist intervenes in the event of failure of the driver to react, activating the brakes and contacting the emergency services. The range of assistance systems includes seven airbags and a central front airbag as standard. Furthermore, the Cupra Leon offers comfort and convenience with features such as keyless entry and starting, the electric tailgate with Virtual Pedal (only for Sportstourer), the Climatronic three zones, heated seats and steering wheel, electric seat adjustment and memory function.

Price, how much does the new Leon Cupra cost

At the launch of the new Cupra Leon, versions with engines are available 1.5 Hybrid 150 HP DSG And 2.0 TDI 150 HP DSGwith deliveries expected from the end of June 2024. List prices start from 36,000 euros for the 5-door version and from 37,100 euros for the Sportstourer version.

→ Leon 1.5 Hybrid DSG MHEV: €36,000

→ Leon 2.0 TDI DSG: €38,150

→ Leon Sportstourer 1.5 Hybrid DSG MHEV: €37,100

→ Leon Sportstourer 2.0 TDI DSG: €38,900

Photo new Cupra Leon 2024 restyling

