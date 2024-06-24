There Cupra Formentor is renewed with the restyling mid-career. Until now the Sporty SUV Spanish recorded over 120,000 deliveries global in 2023, confirming its success as a best seller and the first model designed and developed independently by the Spanish brand. This restyling involved both the design and the engine range of the crossover, which now includes two variants plug-in hybrids with an autonomy of 100km.

New Cupra Formentor 2024, what changes in the restyling

The restyling Cupra Formentor has compact dimensions, with a length of 4,450 mma width of 1,840 mm and a height of 1,520 mmwith a step of 2,680 mm. This crossover SUV also features ample interior space and a trunk with varying capacity from 450 to 1,505 litres.

New Cupra Formentor VZ

Outside it presents a series of aesthetic innovations, while maintaining its dynamic crossover coupé shapes. Definitely cutting edge i new matrix LED headlights with triangular elements, inspired by the style of the Tavascan, together with a revised front area that makes the front even more aggressive. The range of alloy wheels has been expanded, now offering eight different styles and sizes between 18″ and 19″.

In the back, one LED bar illuminates the Cupra logo in the center, while the light clusters retain the triangular motif. The car is available in eight different colors, including Century Bronze Matt, Eceladus Gray Matt, Fiord Blue, Midnight Black, Glacial White, Magnetic Tech, Graphene Gray and Magnetic Tech Matt.

Cockpit, what the interior of the new Formentor looks like

On board the Formentor, the upholstery is of high quality, with different moldings made through 3D printing and in vegan microfibre 73% recycled. Among the main innovations, you can choose the seats CUPBucket on versions VZ and the black inserts on the steering wheel, air conditioning vents and center console.

The cockpit with new 12.9″ infotainment screen

The center of the passenger compartment houses the new 12.9″ screen infotainment, with backlit touch controls for the climate control and radio. In technological terms, the new 12-speaker, 425W audio system stands out, created in collaboration with Sennheiser.

Engines

At launch, the facelifted Formentor is available in eight different engine options, petrol and diesel. We start from 1.5 liter TSI with 150 HP with 6-speed manual gearbox and a 2.0 liter TSI with 204 HP with 7-speed DSG gearbox and 4Drive all-wheel drive.

The most powerful versions, named VZ (Veloz), they are equipped with an engine from 265 HP with 7-speed DSG gearbox and front-wheel drive, and a 333 HP with 7-speed DSG gearbox e four-wheel drivefeaturing a track-specific driving mode and technology torque splitter.

Charging door for the Formentor PHEV

The control system on the rear axle allows an asymmetric distribution of torque to the wheels, improving driving dynamics. The mode Driftselectable in Drive Profileallows controlled oversteer experiences on closed circuits.

The standard 18″ brakes offer high performance, while they are available on request Akebono brakes with six-piston calipers (375 mm x 36 mm) for even greater braking performance.

New Cupra Formentor VZ on the road

Furthermore, the Formentor is available with a 1.5 TSI with 150 HP mild hybrid petrol, a 2.0 TDI diesel with 150 HP and two versions plug-in hybrids. The latter two PHEVs, both based on the 1.5 TSI and available in two power steps 204 HP to 272 HPthey use a battery from 19.7 kWh which allows over 100 km in electric mode. The battery can be recharged at up to 50 kW in direct current and 11 kW in alternating current.

Trim characteristics

Architecture MQB Evo of the new Formentor allows the integration of different technologies for a top driving experience. The suspensions MacPherson front and the axle multilink rear ensure comfort and driving dynamics, while the 4Drive all-wheel drive constantly monitors variables such as steering angle and wheel speed to distribute power optimally. The system shift-by-wire manages the gearbox electronically, while the electric brake booster offers a quick response and the ability to recover braking energy.

New Cupra Formentor on the road

The system Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) allows you to customize the set-up with different driving modes, while the sound actor amplifies the engine sound based on the selected driving profile.

The Cupra ADAS on the new Formentor

The new Cupra Formentor is equipped with a wide range of safety and comfort functions to ensure maximum safety in every situation. New ADAS systems include the Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)The Travel AssistThe Side and Exit Assist and theEmergency Assist. Predictive ACC uses route and travel data GPS to adjust the speed according to the road configuration, while Travel Assist keeps the vehicle in the center of the lane e adjust the speed based on traffic flow.

New Cupra Formentor front bumper

Side and Exit Assist detects blind spots and provides warnings during parking maneuvers. Emergency Assist intervenes in emergency situations, activating the brakes if the driver does not react. Furthermore, the car is equipped with seven airbags, including the central ones.

Price, how much does the new Formentor cost

The list price of the new Cupra Formentor with 1.5 Hybrid 150 HP DSG engine starts from 39,500 euros. With the formula Cupra Way 24 monthswhich guarantees the final value of the car, you can buy it at 275 euros per month with an advance of 6,800 euros (TAN 5.95%, APR 7.13%).

→ Formentor 1.5 Hybrid DSG: €39,500

Photo of the new Cupra Formentor 2024

