🚨 The #Blue Cross has announced the start of construction of its new stadium in the State of Mexico 🏟️⚽️ Do you want to know all the details?

Find out everything here 👉 https://t.co/lZsFGqBbxq pic.twitter.com/BUBLJEZYTa

— LSR Action (@LSR_Action) March 16, 2023