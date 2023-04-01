April 21, 2018 was the last time that the Cruz Azul team played a game at the historic Estadio Azul in Mexico City, to move to the Estadio Azteca, home of the staunch rival the Águilas del América.
According to the first reports, the Cruz Azul executives did not reach an agreement with the venue’s owners to extend a lease, so the team left and the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium became Atlante’s home. .
Since 2016, information began to circulate about a new house for the Machine, and that is that in that year the owners of the compound located in the Noche Buena neighborhood, had the intention of demolishing Azul to build a hotel and a shopping center, without However, the mayor’s office Benito Juárez did not authorize the construction.
At that time there was talk of two places, both in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office and in the municipality of Tlalnepantla, although the points against it were the transfers, since the two places were somewhat removed from the center of the city.
Since Víctor Velázquez’s arrival on the board of directors, one of his main missions is the construction of the new Cruz Azul stadium. According to his first statements in this regard, the works will be starting in the 2024.
According to information from Forbes, the new La Máquina stadium would cost approximately 300 million dollarssurpassing in infrastructure and technology those that currently exist in Mexico, as well as being one of the most expensive in Latin America.
Although it is true that the place for the construction has not yet been exactly defined, the first reports indicate that it would be in tlalnepantlaLikewise, it has been reported that another option would be close to AIFA, since there is ample land, although the roads would be a point against it.
#Cruz #Azul #stadium #construction #date
Leave a Reply