The Asian hornet, the false wolf spider, the pine processionary caterpillar, the American crayfish, the Mediterranean spinning hole (a species of ant): the Netherlands is teeming with new critters. “A lot is going on at the same time,” entomologist Daan Drukker notes. He works at EIS, a knowledge center for insects and other invertebrates. Some newcomers have been on the rise for some time, but Drukker notes that some species, such as the Asian hornet, are moving unusually fast. “We had better get used to the fact that we will encounter new species more often. Also in and around our house.”

This is mainly because two factors interact: due to rapid global warming, the habitat of animals from southern and central Europe is slowly shifting towards the Netherlands. And new animals regularly hitch a ride on freight and passenger transport, ballast water from ships and on exotic plants. “You can roughly say that climate change and globalization are the main causes,” says Drukker. For some species, the two reinforce each other: because winters have become milder here, species from generally warmer areas can survive here.

Terror ants and terror wasps

In the media, the new species are often referred to as ‘terror ants’,’Asian Terror Wasps‘, ‘false widow spiders’, which attack without provocation and can make people sick with their venom. Fear prevails. Is that right? Take the horned mason bee. This bee species has been present in the Netherlands for some time, it originally comes from Central Europe, and has been advancing strongly in recent years, both in terms of numbers and distribution. They also thrive because they like the many bee hotels that people set up to give the pollinating insects a helping hand. Hopeful: human actions apparently matter, and more bees means good news for the rest of nature.

But the consequences for ecosystems of a newcomer or an expanding species vary considerably. “Some new species can thrive here without causing damage,” says Drukker. For the climate movers from Southern Europe or the native species that are increasing in numbers, their natural enemies are gradually moving along, so that the population remains in balance. But this does not apply to animals that have suddenly been introduced from exotic places: they can suddenly gobble up here uninhibited.

Predatory insects

The Asian hornet, which can sting viciously, is an example of this. It was first seen in the Netherlands in 2017, after a first litter probably ended up in France with a shipload from Asia. In the Netherlands, the Asian hornet mainly lives under the major rivers, but is now also appearing in other provinces for the first time.

“They are predatory insects: one nest eats about eleven kilos of other insects in a season, more than 100,000 insects, mainly honey bees,” says Rob Voesten, who as an independent hornet expert monitors and combats the advance of the insect on behalf of various provinces. “If they have made a nest in your hedge and you suddenly come up with pruning shears, they can be extremely aggressive.”

At first, according to Voesten’s figures, the number of hornet nests grew quite slowly: from 1 in 2017 to 23 in 2021. Since then, the number of Asian hornets has increased exponentially. “Last year there were already 146 nests and this year so far 305.” The fence is off the dam, according to Voesten. For the time being, the Asian hornet is opted to exterminate as much as possible, for example by placing nests and queens in the freezer. This is also the strategy for ant species, crayfish and spiders.

To control, to control, to eradicate – the question is how long that is tenable. “We should think more about how we can make ecosystems more resilient to newcomers in the long term,” says Drukker. A more diverse nature is often more resistant to change. But even healthy ecosystems cannot cope with invasions such as those of the Asian hornet and the American crayfish. In any case, the Netherlands will have to learn to live with all kinds of new creatures in the coming years. One more innocent than the other.

Asian hornets Asian hornets are "ballerinas in the air," according to hornet expert Rob Voesten. They fly gracefully and are normally almost unnoticeable. They look like large wasps, are real hunters, but they are not normally aggressive towards humans. They build large nests, often high in the tree but sometimes also in birdhouses or hedges. There you better leave them alone, because if they are disturbed, hundreds of workers can attack at once. "And then you do have a serious problem." In the summer season, which really starts at the end of July, they are the largest and most active. They are still a lot rarer than the European hornet and are therefore often confused with it. The Asian hornet can be recognized by a predominantly black body with dark yellow stripes and yellow legs. The European hornet has brown legs.

Southern tree locust “The southern tree locust is a good guy,” says entomologist Daan Drukker. These wingless, bright green grasshoppers perch on fences, flats and cars in cities. They also sometimes look for garden and street lamps in the evenings. “Sometimes they come into a house, where they often just chill out.” This grasshopper actually only existed south of the Alps. In 1992 the first was officially observed in the Netherlands. Because many specimens have probably traveled with holidaymakers, they are now found in almost all of the Netherlands. They mainly eat leaves. It is not yet entirely clear whether they compete with local locusts, but in general these animals pose few problems.

Red American crayfish Some people confuse this freshwater lobster with a scorpion. After all, they also regularly walk on land, for example on cycle paths and dike roads. The first entered Dutch waters in the mid-1990s, after escaping from aquariums, garden ponds and restaurants. Although they originally come from the warm American state of Louisiana, they seem to like it here. Bad news, according to ecologist Fabrice Ottburg of Wageningen University & Research. "They eat a lot of fish and amphibian eggs. And because they eat a lot of aquatic plants, both biodiversity and water quality decrease dramatically." The advance of the American crayfish in the Netherlands is gigantic. There are now 'many millions' of them in ditches, ponds, puddles and rivers – it started in The Hague, but they have now spread to Zwolle and Nijmegen. According to Ottburg, there is an urgent need to control this species. "We will not be done with this in the coming decades."

Mediterranean turning hole The Mediterranean turnhole is a black, shiny ant species whose workers are between 2 and 5 millimeters in size. The turning hole came with plants from the Mediterranean region via garden centers in the Netherlands. The first nests were registered in 2013, and they now form so-called ‘supercolonies’ of thousands of fertile queens and many millions of workers in Wageningen Rotterdam, among others. According to knowledge center EIS, 55 colonies of this species have now been discovered throughout the country. They regularly cause nuisance because they can have a major impact on other animals and plants. The ants can also undercut entire terraces and sidewalks, and they are attracted to electric fields, which means that they often nest in meter cupboards and near sockets.

False wolf spider These are larger spiders than we are used to in the Netherlands, including the legs, the females easily grow to five centimeters. And they are also more assertive than most native Dutch strains. They can bite if they feel threatened, the consequences are a bit like a bee sting. They are originally from southern Europe, the first copies were probably hitched a ride with holidaymakers. In recent years they have spread further through the Netherlands. Last year they were seen 500 times. According to many ecologists, they actually manage to settle here, probably because of the warmer climate.

Horned mason bee These relatively large, woolly bees, slightly smaller than a bumblebee, are black with a reddish abdomen. The females have two horns on their heads with which they collect material for their nests, which they build from clay and mud. “You can sometimes see them flying with a clump of mud on their heads,” says entomologist Menno Reemer of the EIS knowledge center. “And I can’t really think of any disadvantages of their advance.” They pollinate flowers and plants, do not cause a nuisance. They are often in bee hotels in people’s gardens. While many other bee species are doing badly, the horned mason bee is experiencing a remarkable revival, especially in and around cities in the north and west of the Netherlands.