Party published a note on Twitter stating that the Electoral Court must assume “responsibility” and “abandon censorship”

The Novo party released a note on its profile on twitter this Sunday (6.Nov.2022) against decisions by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) for blocking accounts on the social network.

Earlier, the Twitter profile of the former secretary of the Federal Revenue and vice on the senator’s ticket Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) to the Presidency of the Republic, the economist Marcos Cintra (União Brasil), was censored after publishing a tweet with questions about electronic voting machines.

“Novo reinforces its commitment to democracy and the outcome of the elections. However, blocking profiles and preventing questioning only feeds the population’s distrust. The TSE must assume its responsibility, abandon censorship and work for the institution’s credibility“, published the acronym.

The president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, determined this Sunday that the PF (Federal Police) collect, within 48 hours, the economist’s testimony about “attacks” involving the polls.

Moraes also stated that Cintra should refrain from publishing, promoting, replicating and sharing “fraudulent news” involving the Brazilian electronic voting process.

This Sunday, Twitter’s new owner, entrepreneur Elon Musk, he responded to a post on the social network by a journalist from Young pan, Paulo Figueiredo Filhosaying that it will give “look” in decisions of the Court in Brazil related to the social network.

Musk asked for explanations from the tweet of a brazilian user who claimed “censorship” at the “right to freedom of expression” on the social network in the country.

On Saturday, Cintra wrote on her Twitter profile that she does not agree with the current president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and considers him incapable of commanding the country. However, the economist stated that his questions about the “deserve answers”.

One of the arguments disseminated by Bolsonaristas is that there was fraud in the polls that nominated the candidate for reelection with 0 (zero) votes. Cintra says she sees no explanation for this result in “hundreds of urns” that he would have checked.

“There are hundreds, if not thousands, of polls, with equally unlikely votes. Interestingly, there is not a single ballot box in the entire country where Bolsonaro has had 100% of the votes. And if there is suspicion in a single urn, they fall on the entire system.”declared the candidate for vice in the 2022 elections.

In reality, there were 144 ballot boxes in which Lula had 100% of the votes and 3 ballot boxes in which 100% went to Bolsonaro. This phenomenon of in some specific places having 100% of the votes for some candidate occurs in several elections. By themselves, these cases are not an indication of fraud.

Read the full text of Marcos Cintra’s publications below:

ACCOUNT SUSPENSION

Since the elections, the TSE has been suspending accounts on social networks that support the demonstrations of truck drivers or point out alleged fraud in the elections. Part of the Court’s decisions are confidential.

On Friday (4.Nov.2022), the federal deputy elected with the most votes in the country, Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), also had his Twitter account suspended after posting a live by Argentine Fernando Cerimedo, who says that versions prior to the 2020 model of the electronic voting machine would not be auditable and accounted for fewer votes for President Bolsonaro.

On Instagram, the PL deputy published a print with the notification issued by Twitter. According to the message, the account was suspended by order of the TSE.

“I basically transcribed what the Argentine said on Twitter and that’s probably why they took down my account, with almost 2 million followers”said Nikolas on Instagram.

The following day, on Saturday (Nov 5), the TSE also ordered the suspension of Nikolas Ferreira’s profile on Instagram, but access to the account was resumed on the evening of the same day.



Reproduction / Social networks “I had my social media taken down for asking the Superior Electoral Court to analyze complaints”wrote Nikolas on his Telegram channel

On social media, politicians reacted to the suspensions against Nikolas. Allies of the elected deputy claimed that the case is about censorship. The opposition praised and considered the measure necessary.